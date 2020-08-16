Around the Nation

California
Lightning sparks new wildfires across California
LOS ANGELES — A rare summer thunderstorm brought lightning that sparked several small blazes in Northern California on Sunday and stoked a huge forest fire that has forced hundreds of people from their homes north of Los Angeles.
More than 4,500 buildings remained threatened by the wildfire, which was burning toward thick, dry brush in the Angeles National Forest. Firefighters already battling the blaze in steep, rugged terrain in scorching heat faced more hurdles Saturday when hundreds of lightning strikes and winds up to 15 mph pushed the flames uphill.
“We set up a containment line at the top of the hills so the fire doesn’t spill over to the other side and cause it to spread, but it was obviously difficult given the erratic wind and some other conditions,” said fire spokesman Jake Miller.
Pennsylvania
5 wounded in shooting at gathering of young people
PHILADELPHIA — Gunfire at a gathering of more than 200 mostly young people in north Philadelphia wounded five people, including a 16-year-old, as police said officers came under fire in one of a number of shootings across the city during another violent weekend.
Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said officers already in the area in anticipation of another event nearby saw what appeared to be a muzzle flash just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday and heard a “boom.” Almost simultaneously, she said, they heard gunshots from a different type of weapon.
A police spokesperson later said the gunfire began when officers responding to a report of a person with a gun were fired upon by several males. No officers returned fire and none were injured, police said. Ten .40-caliber rounds and 28 rounds from an AR-15 rifle were found at the scene, police said.
Texas
Texas National Guard soldier dies in training at Fort Hood
FORT HOOD — A Texas Army National Guard soldier has died during a training exercise at Fort Hood, according to the Texas Military Department.
Sgt. Bradley Moore, 36, of Mansfield died Thursday during land navigation training according to a news release on the department’s website.
The statement said foul play is not suspected and the death remains under investigation.
Moore’s death is devastating, Maj. Gen. Tracy Norris, the adjutant general for Texas, said in the statement.
“The military is a family, and the entire Texas National Guard mourns with Sgt. Moore’s loved ones left behind.”
Minnesota
Chief: Protesters vandalize Minneapolis police precinct
MINNEAPOLIS — Protesters have vandalized a Minneapolis police precinct office and targeted officers with fireworks, the police chief said Sunday.
Chief Medaria Arradondo said demonstrators marched to the 5th Precinct on Saturday night and vandalized the exterior of the building and also targeted officers with “commercial grade fireworks.”
“This unlawful and senseless behavior will not be tolerated. Acts such as these do absolutely nothing to constructively engage and activate true and real needed reforms,” Arradondo said in a statement.
He said those who hijack peaceful protests “will be prosecuted to the full extent lawfully.”
Wire reports
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!