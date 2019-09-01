California
Hotel death investigated as suicide
SAN JOSE, Calif. — The death of a woman in a chemical incident that sickened nine other people at a Silicon Valley hotel is being investigated as a suicide.
San Jose police Officer Gina Tepoorten confirmed the nature of the investigation Sunday but says her department does not release specific details of suicides.
Tepoorten says the woman’s name will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office after next-of-kin are notified.
Hotel staff called 911 around 10 a.m. Saturday to report an apparent suicide involving chemicals that had an odor similar to rotten eggs
.
Comedian Kevin Hart injured in car crash
LOS ANGELES — Actor-comedian Kevin Hart has been injured in the crash of a vintage muscle car in the hills above Malibu.
A California Highway Patrol collision report says the 40-year-old Hart was a passenger in a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda that went off Mulholland Highway and rolled down an embankment around 12:45 a.m. Sunday.
The report says Hart and the driver, 28-year-old Jared Black, both suffered “major back injuries” and were taken to hospitals.
Another passenger, 31-year-old Rebecca Broxterman, only complained of pain
.
Alaska
Magnitude 5.0 earthquake hits felt in capital city
JUNEAU — The Alaska Earthquake Center reports that a magnitude 5.0 earthquake hit southern Alaska. It was felt by people in the state’s capital. Juneau.
The center says the earthquake hit at 8:32 p.m. Saturday and had an epicenter 43 miles west of Klukwan, a village of about 95 people. The earthquake had a depth of less than a mile.
Several Juneau residents reported on social media that they felt the quake. One person tweeted: “Juneau just had an earthquake... I actually felt it. My bed was literally moving.”
There were no reports of significant damage
.
Maryland
Man accused of ramming car into City Hall arrested
TANEYTOWN, — Police in a Maryland city arrested a “disgruntled resident” accused of intentionally ramming his car into City Hall and damaging the building, the city’s mayor said Sunday.
The driver didn’t injure the lone Taneytown city employee who was in the building on Friday evening when the car plowed into City Hall, Mayor Bradley Wantz said.
The Taneytown Police Department said in a statement posted on its Facebook page that the driver was arrested on charges including second-degree assault, second-degree burglary, reckless driving and malicious destruction of property. The police statement doesn’t name the suspect.
Police said witnesses saw the car repeatedly strike the building. Wantz said during a telephone interview that the man was angry because his water service had been shut off for failing to pay his bill
.
Kansas
Longtime AP executive Robert Ladish diesKANSAS CITY — Robert G. Ladish, whose Associated Press career began as a copy boy and ended 50 years later as a communications executive, has died.
Ladish died Wednesday at his home in Kansas City, Kansas, according to the funeral home handling arrangements. He was 83. No cause of death was given.
Ladish joined the AP in his hometown of Kansas City, Missouri, in 1952 as a copy boy. He later worked as a technician in several cities. He was named assistant chief of communications for the Missouri-Kansas bureau in 1978 and held that position 24 years before retiring in 2002.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley. Survivors include two sons, one daughter, four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
The Associated Press