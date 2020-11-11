Around the nation

North Carolina
Sen. Tillis reelected, keeps seat for GOP
RALEIGH — North Carolina Republican Thom Tillis has won reelection to his U.S. Senate seat, confirming that Democrats must now win both runoff races in Georgia in January if they are to seize Senate control from the GOP.
Tillis earned a second term in the U.S. Senate by defeating Democrat Cal Cunningham, whose campaign outraised Tillis during 2020.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Tillis led Cunningham by about 94,400 votes, from among more than 5.4 million votes counted so far. The Associated Press declared Tillis the winner on Wednesday after determining there weren’t enough outstanding votes for Cunningham to catch him. Cunningham conceded the race on Tuesday, saying “the voters have spoken” and it was clear Tillis had won.
Tillis’ victory, combined with Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan’s reelection win in Alaska earlier Wednesday, gives the GOP at least 50 seats in the chamber early next year. But Senate partisan control won’t be decided until two runoffs are held in Georgia on Jan. 5. Two Democratic wins in the runoffs would create a 50-50 Senate, where Democratic Vice President-elect Kamala Harris would wield the tiebreaking vote.
Alaska
Republican Sullivan re-elected for Senate
JUNEAU — Republican U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan has won re-election in Alaska, defeating independent Al Gross in a race that attracted outside attention with control of the Senate at stake.
The race had been determined too early to call on Election Day because of a large number of outstanding absentee ballots.
Nation
Biden’s lead in popular vote nearly 5 million
President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday was leading President Trump by about 5 million popular votes.
With millions of ballots still to be counted, Biden leads with about 77 million votes nationwide, according to The Associated Press — the most any American presidential candidate has ever won.
Trump so far has garnered about 72 million votes, the second-largest number of votes cast for a presidential candidate.
New York
Swan taken to clinic via foot, car, subway
NEW YORK — Ariel Cordova-Rojas went to New York’s Jamaica Bay Wildlife Refuge last week to celebrate her 30th birthday. She ended up rescuing a swan with lead poisoning, taking it to a wildlife clinic by foot, car and subway with the help of both friends and strangers.
Cordova-Rojas went to the Queens wildlife refuge on Nov. 5 and spotted a swan alone in the grass on the side of the water.
She approached it and saw it was unable to walk or fly. She wrapped the 17-pound bird, which she says is named Bae, in her jacket and carried it a mile to the refuge entrance, the newspaper reported.
Calls to various animal rescue services and the ranger stations yielded no immediate assistance. Then a couple with a car agreed to drive the swan and Cordova-Rojas to a nearby subway station. (The couple persuaded yet another friend with a car to help get Cardova-Rojas, her bike and the swan to a subway station.) An employee of Wild Bird Fund met them at the Nostrand station in Brooklyn and helped them get to the organization’s clinic on the Upper West Side. Photos show the swan nestled in an orange jacket on a seat in a train car.
