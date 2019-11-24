District of Columbia
High court: Ginsburg released from hospital
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been released from a Baltimore hospital where she had been treated for a possible infection.
The 86-year-old Ginsburg has returned to her home in Washington, D.C., and is “doing well,” court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg said Sunday.
Ginsburg spent two nights at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. She was taken there Friday after experiencing chills and fever. The court says she received intravenous antibiotics and fluids and that her symptoms abated.
Florida
3 killed in crash with train are identified
JUPITER — Authorities have identified three people who were killed in a vehicle that collided with an Amtrak passenger train in Florida. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office identified the dead Sunday as 58-year-old Valery Jo Rintamaki of West Palm Beach; and 8-year-old Skyler Prestano and 10-year-old Trystan Prestano, both of Wellington.
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue told news outlets the crash happened about 2 p.m. Saturday in Indiantown, north of West Palm Beach. Their vehicle was on a crossing that has no gates.
Amtrak spokeswoman Christina Leeds said in an email that the train was traveling from Miami to New York. She added that none of the 200 train passengers was injured.
Ex-sheriff in shooting sues over his removal
FORT LAUDERDALE — A former Florida sheriff ousted following the Parkland high school massacre is suing over his removal from office.
Attorneys for ex-Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel say a federal lawsuit contends Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state Senate deprived him of due process and failed to follow a special master’s recommendation that he shouldn’t have been suspended from office.
The lawsuit is pending in Tallahassee federal court.
DeSantis removed Israel earlier this year, deeming him incompetent in his department’s response to the February 2018 shooting that killed 27 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. DeSantis appointed Gregory Tony to replace Israel.
North Carolina
Fire continues to burn at Cold Mountain
ASHEVILLE — Authorities are continuing to monitor a fire at North Carolina’s famed Cold Mountain.
U.S. Forest Service officials said Sunday that a wildfire continues to burn at the iconic mountain despite rain in the area over the weekend.
The forest service didn’t release details on what might have caused the fire or where exactly it began. The Shining Rock Wilderness area is temporarily closed because of the fire.
Texas
Border agents seize 154 pounds of bologna
EL PASO — U.S. border agents seized more than 150 pounds of bologna from a driver entering the country from Mexico.
The U.S. Customs and Border Protection says in a news release that the driver told agents Thursday at the El Paso crossing that he had rolls of frozen turkey ham in his pickup truck.
Upon further inspection, though, the agents determined that it was 154 pounds of Mexican bologna, which is made of pork.
The agency says the driver was released but the bologna was seized and destroyed. It says bologna can’t be carried across the border because it could introduce foreign animal diseases to the pork industry.
Wire reports