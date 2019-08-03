Tennessee
Threat prompts school to remove painting
MEMPHIS — Tennessee school officials have removed a piece of student art depicting President Donald Trump and the Statue of Liberty after receiving a threat.
According to news reports, the painting has been hung in the hallway of Southwind High School — located just outside of Memphis — since 2016. The painting showed Trump with his mouth covered by white brush strokes and the Statue of Liberty covering her face.
School officials say the painting has not sparked any complaints over the years. However, the painting recently gained attention on social media and the school decided to remove it after receiving a threatening phone call on Friday.
The district says it respects students’ rights to free speech and encouraged students to express themselves “through art or in any other peaceful manner.”
Utah
Video shows Youtuber’s fatal crash
ST. GEORGE — A Utah sheriff’s official says the creator of the YouTube channel “King of Random” shot video that showed his fatal paragliding crash and that it indicates the craft crashed quickly after its chute collapsed.
Washington County sheriff’s officials are investigating the death Monday of 38-year-old Jonathan Grant Thompson, whose videos of experiments and hands-on tips have been watched over a billion times.
Sheriff’s Lt. David Crouse told The Associated Press on Saturday that it appears a change of wind caused the paraglider’s chute to collapse and that Thompson tried to deploy a reserve chute but didn’t have time before plunging about 100 feet (30 meters) to the ground.
California
Message in bottle is found
SANTA ROSA — A message in a bottle from Hawaii was discovered floating in a California river after traveling for more than a decade across the Pacific, a newspaper reported.
Eric McDermott, 30, said he found the message, dated 2006, in April with the names of three siblings, ages 4, 7 and 10, and an Oklahoma street address, The Press Democrat reported Friday.
McDermott spent months searching for the family in the note and finally tracked them down a few miles from where he discovered the note, he said.
It likely floated south from Hawaii toward the Philippines and Asia before possibly taking a counterclockwise swing through the Gulf of Alaska before heading down the California coast, said John Largier, professor of oceanography at the UC Davis Bodega Marine Lab in Bodega Bay.
Mississippi
Man says dog saved him from fire
NEW ALBANY — A Mississippi man says the family dog saved him and his son from a house fire.
Marvin Foster of New Albany tells the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal that he was getting out of the shower Tuesday when Dudley the dog bumped the bathroom door and alerted him about a fire in the kitchen.
Foster got dressed and yelled to his son, Terrance, that they needed to get out of the burning home.
The two men escaped, but a wall fell and jammed the bathroom door, trapping Dudley inside. New Albany firefighters rescued the dog and gave him water and oxygen.
Rhode Island
International parachute contest to be held in Rhode Island
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — An international parachute competition is taking place in Rhode Island this weekend.
The Rhode Island National Guard’s 56th Troop Command is hosting Leapfest. The competition date is scheduled for Saturday at the University of Rhode Island and surrounding area.
The National Guard says more than 50 teams are competing, including 35 U.S. military teams and about 20 international teams, and that it’s the largest, longest-standing, international static line parachute training event and competition.
