New Hampshire
Vigil planned for couple found dead at beach
RUMNEY — A vigil is planned in the hometown of a New Hampshire couple whose bodies were found buried in at a South Texas beach.
Authorities say the deaths of 48-year-oild James Butler and 46-year-old Michelle Butler are being investigated as homicides.
The sheriff’s office had announced last week that the Butlers were reported missing, along with their truck and RV. Relatives said the pair had been traveling the country in a recreational vehicle since June 2018 and was last heard from on Oct. 16.
New York
McDonald’s CEO steps down after relationship with employee
NEW YORK — McDonald’s Corporation says its chief executive officer has left the company after violating company policy by engaging in a consensual relationship with an employee.
The fast food giant announced former CEO Steve Easterbrook’s departure Sunday, saying he demonstrated poor judgment.
McDonald’s forbids managers from having romantic relationships with direct or indirect reports. In an email to employees, Easterbrook acknowledged he had a relationship with an employee and said it was a mistake.
Brian Tarantina of ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ dead at 60
NEW YORK — Brian Tarantina, a character actor who was most recently known for his role in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” has died in his Manhattan home. He was 60.
The New York Police Department said officers responded to the apartment on West 51st Street shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday.
They found Tarantina on his couch, fully clothed but unconscious and unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of death was being determined by the medical examiner.
Louisiana
Dow says no injuries from chemical plant blast
PLAQUEMINE — An explosion at a Dow chemical plant in Louisiana rattled windows in nearby homes but caused no injuries, the company said Sunday.
Dow Louisiana Operations said in a statement posted online that a “vessel” had ruptured Sunday morning at its facility near Plaquemine.
“There are no injuries on site, and we are currently conducting air monitoring,” Dow Louisiana Operations said in a statement on Facebook.
The statement said it had shut down the affected production unit, but the rest of the complex was continuing to run safely and there appeared to be no impact outside of the complex.
Georgia
Former President Carter is back teaching Sunday school
PLAINS — Former President Jimmy Carter taught a Bible lesson on life after death Sunday less than two weeks after breaking his pelvis in a fall.
Referring to a cancer diagnosis that resulted in the removal of part of his liver in 2015, Carter said he is “at ease” with the idea of dying and believes in life after death.
Carter was briefly hospitalized and has since been recovering at home since fracturing his pelvis on Oct. 21. He also fell shortly before that and needed stitches above his left eye.
Puerto Rico
Iconic astrologer Mercado dies at 88
SAN JUAN — Television astrologer Walter Mercado, whose flamboyant persona made him a star in Latin media and a cherished icon for gay people in most of the Spanish-speaking world, has died. He was 88.
Mercado was known throughout Latin American for the melodrama of his daily horoscopes, delivered on internationally broadcast networks such as Univision with an exaggerated trilling of the “r”.
Hospital spokeswoman Sofía Luquis told The Associated Press on Sunday that Mercado died from kidney failure at the Auxilio Mutuo Hospital in San Juan late Saturday.
Minnesota
Krispy Kreme orders student to halt doughnut resale service
ST. PAUL — An enterprising Minnesota college student who drove to Iowa every weekend to buy hundreds of Krispy Kreme doughnuts that he then sold to his own customers in the Twin Cities area has been warned by the confectionary giant to stop.
Jayson Gonzalez, 21, of Champlin, Minnesota, would drive 270 miles to a Krispy Kreme store in Clive, Iowa, pack his car with up to 100 boxes, each carrying 12 doughnuts, then drive back up north to deliver them to customers in Minneapolis-St. Paul.
But less than a week after the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported on his money-making scheme, Gonzalez received a phone call from Krispy Kreme’s Nebraska office telling him to stop.
The senior studying accounting at Metropolitan State University in St. Paul said he was told his sales created a liability for the North Carolina-based company.
There have been no Krispy Kreme stores in Minnesota for 11 years.
