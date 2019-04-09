NEW YORK
City orders mandatory measles vaccinations
NEW YORK — New York City declared a public health emergency Tuesday over a measles outbreak centered in an ultra-Orthodox Jewish community and ordered mandatory vaccinations in the neighborhood.
Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the unusual order amid what he said was a measles crisis in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg section, where more than 250 people have gotten measles since September. Officials blamed the outbreak on “anti-vaxxers” spreading false information.
The order applies to anyone living, working or going to school in four ZIP codes in the neighborhood and requires all unvaccinated people at risk of exposure to the virus to get the vaccine, including children over 6 months old.
The city can’t physically force someone to get a vaccination, but officials said people who ignore the order could be fined $1,000.
Remains of WWII airman to be reburied
ALBANY — An airman whose remains were recently identified more than 75 years after he died in World War II will likely be reburied in a family plot in a rural upstate cemetery, a relative of the fallen serviceman said.
Wayne Rogers said the family would like to inter the remains of his first cousin, Vincent J. Rogers Jr., in York Corners Cemetery in Willing, New York.
Details of the reburial, including the date, are still being worked out with Pentagon officials.
Vincent Rogers, from Snyder, near Buffalo, was a 21-year-old radio operator when he and six other men were killed on Jan. 21, 1944, when their B-24 bomber crashed after taking off from the Pacific atoll of Tarawa.
Rogers’ remains were the last of the missing four to be identified after they were located on Tarawa in 2017 by History Flight, which helps recover the remains of lost American servicemen.
TEXAS
Last of Doolittle raiders dies at 103
DALLAS — Retired Lt. Col. Richard “Dick” Cole, the last of the 80 Doolittle Tokyo raiders who carried out the daring U.S. attack on Japan during World War II, died Tuesday. He was 103.
Cole, who lived in Comfort, Texas, had stayed active, attending air shows and participating in commemorative events including April 18, 2017, ceremonies for the raid’s 75th anniversary near Dayton, Ohio.
Cole was mission commander Jimmy Doolittle’s co-pilot in the attack less than five months after the December 1941 Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor.
Firm that destroyed bump stocks sues US
FORT WORTH — A gun company that destroyed more than 73,000 bump stocks when a federal ban on the rapid-fire devices took effect has sued the U.S. government, claiming millions of dollars in losses.
RW Arms of Fort Worth on Monday announced the lawsuit and said the government took its property “without just compensation.”
Co-founder Mark Maxwell said Tuesday that RW Arms’ losses totaled more than $20 million. Last month’s lawsuit seeks fair market value compensation.
Officials initially said about 60,000 items were destroyed.
NEW MEXICO
Transgender migrant died from AIDS factors
ALBUQUERQUE — An autopsy has concluded a Honduran transgender migrant who died while in the custody of U.S. federal immigration officials died of complications from AIDS.
The New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator released its findings Tuesday in the death of 33-year-old Roxsana Hernandez, whose mysterious 2018 death in Albuquerque sparked protests.
According to the autopsy, the cause of death was multicentric Castleman disease due to AIDS.