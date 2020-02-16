Around the Nation

Connecticut
Police: 1 dead, 4 wounded in shooting
HARTFORD — Gunfire erupted at a Connecticut nightclub early Sunday morning, killing a man and wounding four other people, police said.
A 28-year-old man died in the shooting at the Majestic Lounge in Hartford’s South End, police Lt. Paul Cicero said. Two other males and two females were wounded, with two of them in surgery Sunday morning and two in stable condition, he said. None of their names was released.
Police officers had been stationed outside the club because of previous problems there and reported the shooting at about 1:30 a.m. Officers rushed in, but were confronted with a large number of people running toward the exits, Cicero said.
Officers, however, were able to provide immediate medical care to the victims, he said.
There were no suspects in custody. Officials said there was little information to release because the investigation was in the very early stages.
Ohio
Exes’ reported shootout kills 2
YELLOW SPRINGS — An Ohio man who fatally shot his ex-wife and her husband indicated they ambushed him and his current wife in the driveway of their luxury home and a shootout erupted.
Authorities responding to the property near Yellow Springs after the gunfire Wednesday morning found Hollywood stuntwoman Cheryl Sanders, 59, and her husband, Reed Sanders, 56, dead outside the home of her ex-husband, Lindsey Duncan.
Duncan said he and his wife, Molly, were returning home and stopped to pick up mail and a delivery at their gate when a man in a mask and a hoodie appeared and held a gun near her head.
“I didn’t know what to do,” Duncan said at news conference Friday. “Whatever happened after that was instinct.”
The initial investigation indicated that after the first alleged assailant was shot, the ex-wife also arrived, armed, and was killed in an exchange of gunfire, Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer said.
Illinois
Man, 80, set for release in triple-killing
CHICAGO — An 80-year-old man is set to be released from an Illinois prison this week, nearly six decades after he was sentenced to life for the killing of one of three suburban Chicago women whose brutalized bodies were found in a state park.
Chester Weger was convicted in 1961 of killing of Lillian Oetting, 50. Her remains were found at northern Illinois’ Starved Rock State Park in March 1960 along with the bodies of Frances Murphy, 47, and Mildred Lindquist, 50. The three women, who were hiking together, were found bound, partially nude and bludgeoned to death near the park’s popular St. Louis Canyon, which is framed by a scenic waterfall and a 100-foot wall.
The case confounded investigators until they determined that the cord used to bind the women’s hands matched twine from a spool in the kitchen of the Starved Rock Lodge. Weger, then 21, was a dishwasher at the lodge and had fished and hiked in the park for most of his life. Weger was granted parole in November on his 24th try and is set to be released Friday from the Pinckneyville Correctional Center.
Mississippi
Floods create ‘precarious situation’ in capital
FLOWOOD — Residents of Jackson braced Sunday for the possibility of catastrophic flooding in and around the Mississippi capital as the Pearl River rose precipitously after days of torrential rain.
Gov. Tate Reeves said the Pearl would continue to rise throughout the day, and he warned that the state faces a “precarious situation that can turn at any moment.”
Officials urged residents to pay attention to evacuation orders, check on road closures before traveling and stay out of floodwaters, warning that even seemingly placid waters could mask quickly moving currents and pollution. Law enforcement officials went door to door in affected areas, telling people to evacuate, Reeves said.
Rescuers performed four assisted evacuations Saturday, although they said none were needed overnight.
Wire reports