HAWAII
Arson investigated at 3 Waikiki hotels
HONOLULU — Hawaii authorities are investigating three fires that were intentionally set in three different high-rise resort hotels near Waikiki Beach over the past few days.
Honolulu Fire Department Captain Scot Seguirant said Wednesday each fire was set at night in a hallway on a floor with guest rooms. Firefighters have referred the case to police for further investigation.
Tuesday night’s fire broke out on the 28th floor of the 38-story Hilton Hawaiian Grand Waikikian shortly before 9 p.m. Hotel security put out the flames with a fire extinguisher. The night before, a blaze caused $1.8 million in damage at the 25-story Waikiki Beachcomber by Outrigger. The fire was near a storage room on the 14th floor.
The first fire caused $4,000 in damage at the Alohilani Resort on Sunday.
INDIANA
Jewish sisters find swastikas in dorm
INDIANAPOLIS — The University of Indianapolis is investigating after two Jewish sisters from Israel found swastikas drawn inside their dormitory room just after arriving on campus for the fall term.
Michal Sasson said she and her twin sister, Shira, were still carrying their suitcases when they discovered two pinkish-red swastikas Monday night on a wall in their room at Roberts Hall. She said the shocking find “was like a kick in my stomach” and that she and her sister were scared.
The sisters, who are juniors, have attended the private university on Indianapolis’ south side for the past two years. Both play basketball for the college, which is affiliated with the United Methodist Church. School officials said in a statement that they’re “saddened and angered by this act of hate and bigotry” and are investigating.
NEW YORK
Co-founder of Village People dies at 82
NEW YORK — Henri Belolo, who co-founded Village People and co-wrote their classic hits “YMCA,” ‘’Macho Man” and “In the Navy,” has died. He was 82.
Scorpio Music, founded by Belolo, announced on Wednesday that Belolo died Saturday. No details about the death were provided.
With Jacques Morali and lead singer Victor Willis, Belolo founded the six-member Village People. The group’s self-titled debut album was released in 1977
.
FLORIDA
State doubles effort to remove pythons
FORT LAUDERDALE — Standing in front of a hissing, squirming 12-foot-long python Wednesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis said he’s doubling resources to remove the invasive species that’s destroying the natural food chain in Florida’s delicate Everglades.
The state has been paying select hunters to catch and kill the invasive snakes on state lands since March 2017. It even hosts a popular python hunt for the public every three years in an attempt to control the tens of thousands of pythons that are estimated to be slithering through the Everglades. Scientists say the giant constrictor snakes, which can grow over 20 feet long, have eliminated 99% of the native mammals in the Everglades, decimating food sources for native predators such as panthers and alligators.
More than 3,000 pythons have been removed from the Everglades since 2017, according to wildlife officials.
DeSantis said Florida will double its resources for python removal and that the state Department of Environmental Protection and the Department of Agriculture have a new agreement to begin hunting pythons in 130,000 acres of state parks.
