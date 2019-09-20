Alabama
Judge orders state to pay hefty legal fees
MONTGOMERY — A federal judge on Friday ordered Alabama to pay $675,964 to lawyers for abortion clinics who challenged the state’s attempt to ban the most common second trimester abortion procedure.
U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson handed down the order after striking down the 2016 law. Alabama is responsible for the plaintiffs’ legal fees after the law was ruled unconstitutional.
The 2016 Alabama law sought to ban the abortion procedure known as dilation and evacuation abortion. Two Alabama abortion clinics and the American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit challenging the ban. The lawsuit also successfully challenged a law that attempted to ban abortion clinics near schools.
Thompson ruled the restriction unconstitutional, saying it would amount to a virtual ban on abortion in the state after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The U.S. Supreme Court in June refused to hear the state’s appeal.
New York
NYPD commander who took Son of Sam’s confession dies at 99
NEW YORK — John Keenan, the police official who led New York City’s manhunt for the Son of Sam killer and eventually took a case-solving confession from David Berkowitz, has died.
His death Thursday at age 99 was announced by the police department and Keenan’s family.
He had been in declining health in the past two months and died of heart failure, said his grandson, Kevin Brennan.
Keenan was the New York Police Department’s chief of detectives during the killings, which terrified the city in 1976 and 1977 as an unknown gunman stalked his victims with a .44-caliber handgun, killing six and wounding seven others.
The Associated Press