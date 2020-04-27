Around the Nation

Wisconsin
Police find 5 dead in house
Police found five people shot to death Monday inside a Milwaukee home and took into custody the man who dialed 911 to report the slayings, the city’s police chief said.
The police department received a call around 10:30 a.m. from a man who said his family was dead, Chief Alfonso Morales said during a brief news conference. When officers arrived at the house on the city’s north side they found five victims ranging in age from 14 to 41, the chief said.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Mayor Tom Barrett told reporters at the house that a baby was found alive in the house. Investigators believe the shooter decided to spare the infant.
Morales said investigators recovered a weapon and believe the shooter acted alone, adding that that there’s no threat to the public.
The man who called authorities to the house has been taken into custody, and detectives were trying to determine the relationship between the caller and the victims, Morales said. No names have been provided.
Georgia
A ‘new normal’, as Georgia restaurants allowed to reopen
SAVANNAH— With tables wide apart and staff wearing masks, some Georgia restaurants reopened for limited dine-in service Monday as the state loosened more coronavirus restrictions, but many eateries remained closed amid concerns that serving in-house meals could put employees and customers at risk.
The dine-in service and movie screenings were allowed to resume a few days after some other businesses, including barbershops, gyms, tattoo shops and nail salons, began seeing customers. While many of those establishments gratefully opened their doors Friday after a monthlong closure, others did not feel ready. A similar mixed response played out Monday.
“We’re ecstatic to have them back,” said Chris Heithaus, who manages 87 Waffle House restaurants in coastal areas of Georgia and the Carolinas. “A lot of people, I think, want to get back to the new normal, which will be social distancing and all that. But they will be able to eat inside the restaurant.”
Florida
Welcome mat at home seeks warrant
PALM COAST — A welcome mat at the front door of a Florida home read “come back with a warrant” — and that’s just what deputies did before finding drugs and drug paraphernalia inside.
The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports the home in Palm Coast was part of an investigation into illegal drugs. After seeing the doormat, authorities say the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office got the warrant. Deputies found fentanyl and drug paraphernalia inside during a search late last week.
“This poison peddler had a doormat that said, ‘Come back with a warrant,’ so we did!” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Our detectives did a great job in following up on tips received on this residence. We still have some follow-up work to do, but for now the deadly drugs and syringes seized are off the streets.”
Investigators say there were four people inside but no arrests were made immediately. The Florida Department of Children and Families were contacted regarding a child at the home.
Arkansas
2 killed in drive-by shooting
PINE BLUFF — A drive-by shooting in Arkansas killed two people, including a child, and wounded a man, police said Monday.
The shooting happened late Sunday at a home in Pine Bluff, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) southeast of Little Rock, the Pine Bluff Police Department said. Officers who responded to a shooting call found 37-year-old Terrance Givens dead at the home from a gunshot wound, police said. A 4-year-old girl who was shot died at a hospital and a 34-year-old man was in serious condition, police said.
Police said there was no suspect information as of Monday morning.
The deaths are the 7th and 8th homicides of the year in Pine Bluff, police said.
Minnesota
3-year-old girl gets parade on last day of chemo
PRIOR LAKE — A 3-year-old Minnesota girl who has been battling cancer for two-thirds of her life got to celebrate on her last day of chemotherapy — with the help of some fire trucks and dozens of decorated cars.
Family and friends couldn’t hold a party for Mabel Franks on Sunday because of social distancing restrictions due to COVID-19, so they held a parade in her Prior Lake cul-de-sac.
“We just felt we had to do something to let her know how proud we are and what a warrior and survivor she’s been,” said Joan Franks, Mabel’s grandmother.
