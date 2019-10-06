South Dakota
Swedish teen climate activist to visit Dakotas reservations
PINE RIDGE, S.D. — A 16-year-old climate activist who garnered international attention when she scolded world leaders at the United Nations is visiting American Indian reservations in the Dakotas to talk about oil pipelines.
Greta Thunberg is appearing at panel discussions on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota at 5 p.m. Sunday and on the Standing Rock Reservation in North Dakota on Tuesday.
The Lakota People’s Law Project says Thunberg is concerned about the proposed path of the Keystone XL pipeline through South Dakota, as well as plans to double oil flowing through the Dakota Access pipeline in North Dakota.
Thunberg traveled to the United States in August on a sailboat to promote her climate change campaign.
Georgia
Jimmy Carter ‘feels fine’ after fall
PLAINS — Former President Jimmy Carter fell Sunday at his home in Georgia and needed some stitches above his brow, but “feels fine,” his spokeswoman said.
Deanna Congileo said in an email that the 39th president fell Sunday in Plains, Georgia, and received stitches.
Carter turned 95 on Tuesday, becoming the first U.S. president to reach that milestone.
Congileo said Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, who is 92, were eager to be at a Habitat for Humanity build in Nashville, Tennessee. The opening ceremony for the project was scheduled for Sunday evening and it runs through Friday.
New Mexico
Balloons fill Albuquerque sky in 2nd day of annual fiesta
ALBUQUERQUE — Hundreds of balloons have filled the sky over Albuquerque in the city’s annual International Balloon Fiesta.
Event officials sent up the green flag just before 6:30 a.m. Sunday, giving the all clear for the mass ascension.
Balloons were mostly tethered to the ground Saturday because of fog and that mass ascension was canceled.
But the weather was ideal Sunday and balloons of all types took off from Balloon Fiesta Park.
Texas
Police investigate death of witness in ex-cop’s trial
DALLAS — A man who was fatally shot has been identified as a key witness in the murder trial of a white Dallas police officer who killed her black neighbor, Dallas police said Sunday.
Joshua Xavier Brown, 28, was found Friday night in the parking lot of an apartment complex with multiple gunshot wounds, authorities said. Brown was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Brown lived in the same apartment complex as Amber Guyger and Botham Jean and testified at Guyger’s trial, where she was convicted of murder on Tuesday.
The Jean family attorney, Lee Merritt, posted a statement on Twitter that said he had spoken with Brown’s mother and “she is devastated.”
Florida
Florida trappers capture record-setting python in Everglades
Officials say Florida trappers have captured a record-setting python as part of a growing effort that encourages hunters to remove the invasive snakes from the Everglades.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says the 18-foot, 4-inch-long female python weighed 98 pounds and 10 ounces.
A statement by the Fish and Wildlife Commission says it was the largest snake captured by the new Python Action Team and the largest ever captured at the Big Cypress National Preserve, west of Miami.
The agency says it is the second-largest python ever caught in the wild in Florida. The commission says hunting female Burmese pythons is critical because they add between 30 and 60 hatchlings each time they breed.
Wire reports