Around the Nation

Texas
Search ends for 2 still missing after Texas port explosion
CORPUS CHRISTI — The search for two crew members of a dredging boat who went missing following an explosion last week in the Port of Corpus Christi in Texas has been ended, the U.S. Coast Guard announced.
The end of the search was announced late Saturday night, a few hours after the Coast Guard said the bodies of two other crew members of the dredging vessel Waymon L Boyd had been found.
Florida
Deputies: Trump supporter punches Biden fan in sign dispute
DEBARY — A Florida supporter of President Donald Trump has been charged with a misdemeanor after deputies say he punched a Joe Biden supporter in a dispute between the neighbors over their yard signs.
The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports that Anthony “Tony” Vullo, 55, is charged with misdemeanor battery after Volusia County sheriff’s deputies say he punched his 48-year-old neighbor, Joseph Lebert, on Friday outside their homes in DeBary.
According to court records, Vullo had pulled up Lebert’s Biden sign and tossed it into Lebert’s yard. Vullo told reporters he did it because Lebert had put up his sign to block his Trump sign. Lebert confronted Vullo and Vullo punched him in the face, deputies and a neighbor say.
Colorado
Police: 12 arrested, 1 officer hurt during riot in Denver
DENVER — Dozens of armed “anarchists” descended on the Denver Police Headquarters late Saturday and damaged buildings, set fires and injured an officer, city officials said Sunday. A dozen people were arrested.
“I want to be clear, what we experienced last night was not a protest. It was anarchy,” said Murphy Robinson, executive director of public safety. “The people that showed up last night — the anarchists that showed up last night — brought weapons to the table. They had guns, they brought explosives, axes, machetes and had one intent purpose and that was to harm our officers that were there to serve in the line of duty to protect our city.”
Wire reports
