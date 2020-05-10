Around the Nation

Missouri

Baby, toddler, 3 others killed in crash

JENNINGS, Mo. — Authorities say a baby, toddler, and three others have been killed in a suburban St. Louis crash.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 22-year-old Travon Nelson, of Florissant, was behind the wheel of a sport utility vehicle when he went off the side of a road in Jennings around 5 p.m. Saturday. He overcorrected, drove into oncoming traffic and collided with a cargo van before overturning.

The crash killed Nelson, 22-year-old Kristy Monroe, of Mexico, Missouri, along with the baby, a 1-year-old and a 16-year-old. The names of the three juveniles weren’t immediately released.

The driver of the van was rushed to a hospital in serious condition.

Georgia

Officials examine threats to Arbery case protesters

ATLANTA — Officials in Georgia say they are investigating an online threat against people protesting the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, a black man who authorities say died at the hands of two white men as he ran through a neighborhood.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation on Sunday said that it “has been made aware of a Facebook post that contains a threat to future protests related to Ahmaud Arbery. We are actively investigating this situation and will provide pertinent updates as necessary.”

Spokesperson Nelly Miles declined to provide further information.

Several hundred people protested the case Friday in Brunswick, near the site where Arbery was fatally shot on Feb. 23. National outrage over the case swelled last week after video surfaced that appeared to show the shooting. The social justice arm of Jay-Z’s Roc Nation entertainment company on Sunday called on Georgia officials to take quick action in the case.

Oklahoma

University’s graduation hacked

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City University’s virtual graduation ceremony was cut short when someone posted a racial slur and a swastika.

Saturday’s ceremony, held using the online streaming service Zoom, was nearing an end, with the names of graduates scrolling across the screen, when the racist images appeared. The Zoom meeting then abruptly came to an end.

“Our Class of 2020 graduation was cut short by a horrendous act of racism, bigotry, and anti-Semitism,” university President Martha Burger said in a statement, adding that state and federal law enforcement have been notified.

The ceremony was held using the streaming service Zoom in place of a in-person ceremony because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Massachusetts

Coast Guard taps cellphone location data

BOSTON — The U.S. Coast Guard is tapping into cellphone location data to quickly locate distressed boaters.

The voluntary i911 program lets the Coast Guard access mariners’ cellphone locations to help rescue crews find them faster. The software is a free service for all first responders, including the Coast Guard.

“It greatly decreases the time we spend looking for someone and gets the rescue crews out faster,” said Chief Petty Officer Andrew Case from the Coast Guard center in Woods Hole, Massachusetts.

California

Surfer killed in shark attack

APTOS — A surfer killed in a shark attack off a Northern California beach has been identified as a 26-year-old man who lived in the area, officials said.

The victim was surfing near Manresa State Beach on the northern end of Monterey Bay Saturday afternoon when he was attacked by a shark of unknown species, California State Parks said in a statement.

Coroner’s officials identified him as Ben Kelly, a resident of Santa Cruz County, according to KRON-TV on Sunday. Kelly died at the scene. Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s deputies notified his family.

