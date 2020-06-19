Around the Nation

Maryland
Former mayor guilty
of committing perjury
ANNAPOLIS — Baltimore’s disgraced former mayor pleaded guilty to a state perjury charge Friday for failing to disclose a business interest relating to her “Healthy Holly” children’s books on her financial disclosure forms when she was a state senator.
Catherine Pugh, 70, a Democrat, already has been sentenced to three years in federal prison for netting hundreds of thousands of dollars in the self-dealing scandal over the books that touted exercise and nutrition.
She is scheduled to report to federal prison next week in Alabama. Last year, she pleaded guilty to federal conspiracy and tax evasion charges.
She answered “yes” quietly through a mask when asked by her attorneys whether she understood the plea agreement on the perjury charge. She was sentenced to six months in jail to be served concurrently with her federal sentence.
Kansas
Head-on crash kills 6 near Lawrence
LAWRENCE— Six people were killed and one was seriously injured in a fiery head-on crash in the northeastern part of the state, authorities said.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 6:40 p.m. Thursday when a Ford Fusion and another vehicle collided on U.S. 40 southwest of Lawrence, on a stretch of road also known as the Kansas 10 bypass. Both vehicles were on fire when deputies arrived.
The Fusion was completely burned and six people inside died, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Jenn Hethcoat said in an email. The driver of the other partially burned vehicle was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
No other details were immediately released, including the names of the victims or how the collision happened.
New York
Solo Aretha version of 2006 song released
NEW YORK — A never-before-heard solo version of the late Aretha Franklin’s riveting and powerful collaboration with Mary J. Blige about faith and race, 2006’s “Never Gonna Break My Faith,” has arrived on Juneteenth.
Sony’s RCA Records, RCA Inspiration and Legacy Recordings released the song Friday, aligning with the holiday celebrating the day in 1865 that all enslaved black people learned they had been freed from bondage.
“Never Gonna Break My Faith” resonates today, featuring lyrics like: “You can lie to a child with a smiling face/Tell me that color ain’t about a race.”
“The world is very different now. Change is everywhere and each of us, hopefully, is doing the best he or she can to move forward and make change as positive as possible,” said Clive Davis, Sony Music’s chief creative officer and Franklin’s close friend and collaborator.
Alaska
State removes bus that
lured the unprepared
ANCHORAGE — An abandoned bus in the wilderness where a young man documented his demise over 114 days in 1992 has been removed by officials, frustrated that the bus has become a lure for dangerous, sometimes deadly pilgrimages into treacherous backcountry.
An Alaska National Guard Chinook helicopter flew the bus out of the woods just north of Denali National Park and Preserve on Thursday.
Christopher McCandless hiked to the bus about 250 miles north of Anchorage nearly three decades ago, and the 24-year-old Virginian died from starvation when he couldn’t hike back out because of the swollen Teklanika River. He kept a journal of his plight, discovered when his body was found. McCandless’ story was first documented in Jon Krakauer’s 1996 book “Into the Wild,” followed by Sean Penn’s movie of the same name in 2007.
Wire reports
