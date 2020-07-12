Around the nation

California
Search of lake resumes for missing “Glee” star
LOS ANGELES — The search to find “Glee” TV show star Naya Rivera in a Southern California lake resumed on Sunday, authorities said.
The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said last Thursday that they believe Rivera, 33, drowned in Lake Piru, northwest of Los Angeles. Her 4-year-old son was discovered alone in a rented boat.
The boy, who was found asleep and wearing a life vest late Wednesday afternoon, told investigators that he and his mother went swimming and he got back on the boat, but “his mom never made it out of the water,” Sheriff’s Sgt. Kevin Donoghue said.
Rivera began acting at a young age, but she rose to national attention playing a lesbian teen on “Glee,” which aired from 2009 until 2015 on Fox.
Mass celebrated after fire damages church
SAN GABRIEL — Mass was celebrated Sunday on the grounds of an historic Catholic church in Southern California that had been heavily damaged by fire a day earlier.
The blaze early Saturday destroyed the rooftop and most of the interior of San Gabriel Mission, which was undergoing renovation to mark its upcoming 250th anniversary celebration.
Archbishop Jose H. Gomez presided over Sunday’s service at a chapel near the burned sanctuary.
Liccia Beck said she was saddened by news of the fire at her home parish. She was among a crowd of worshipers which arrived early to pray the rosary before the Mass.
“I’m hoping that more people will show up throughout the day,” Beck said. “We need to pray for our churches and our people that they’re safe.”
11 injured in fire aboard ship at Naval Base
SAN DIEGO — Eleven people suffered minor injuries in after an explosion and fire Sunday on board a ship at Naval Base San Diego, military officials said.
The blaze was reported shortly before 9 a.m. on USS Bonhomme Richard, said Krishna Jackson, the base’s public information officer.
Eleven people were treated for “non-life threatening injuries,” Jackson said. She didn’t have additional details.
The cause of the fire was under investigation. Jackson didn’t know where on the 840-foot amphibious assault vessel the blast and the fire occurred.
North Dakota
Great White apologizes for mask-less show
DICKINSON — Metal band Great White has apologized for performing at an outdoor North Dakota concert where the crowd didn’t wear masks despite the ongoing threat of the coronavirus.
The band drew criticism on social media after the performance Thursday night as part of the “First on First: Dickinson Summer Nights” concert series in Dickinson, in the southwest of the state. Spin magazine posted video showing the crowd packed in and not wearing face masks.
Florida
Man charged in church arson attack
OCALA — A man accused of setting a Florida church on fire was being held without bail Sunday on charges that include attempted second-degree murder and arson.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office charged Steven Shields, 23, on Saturday, hours after detectives say he plowed a minivan through the front door of Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Ocala, doused the foyer with gasoline and set it on fire, causing extensive damage.
Several people were inside preparing for Mass when the attack occurred early Saturday, but no one was hurt.
