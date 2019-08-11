texas
Service is held for Vietnam War pilot
COOL — U.S. flags and patriotic songs helped honor an Air Force pilot from Texas whose plane was shot down in 1967 during the Vietnam War and his remains identified earlier this year.
Col. Roy Knight Jr. was remembered Saturday during services in the town of Cool, near Weatherford, about 100 miles west of Dallas.
Knight was shot down over Laos in May 1967. His remains were flown Thursday to Dallas Love Field on a commercial jet piloted by his son, Southwest Airlines Capt. Bryan Knight
Michigan
KKK item probe decides if case will be reviewed
MUSKEGON — A prosecutor says an internal investigation of a white police officer whose house had an apparent Ku Klux Klan document on display will help determine whether there will be further review of the officer’s 2009 fatal shooting of a black man.
The Muskegon Police Department opened an internal investigation of Officer Charles Anderson after a potential homebuyer, who is black, reported seeing a framed KKK application at Anderson’s home.
Anderson was placed on paid administrative leave.
MLive.com reports Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson says the investigation’s results will drive reconsideration of the 2009 case.
Washington
Man reunites with FBI agent who saved him
TACOMA — An FBI agent who helped rescue a baby kidnapped from a Washington state hospital in 1997 got quite the surprise at his retirement party.
The now-grown Stewart Rembert came to wish Troy Sowers well.
The News Tribune reports Sowers retired Friday as a special agent in charge of an FBI field office in Knoxville, Tennessee. He says seeing Rembert, who’s in the Marines, was a great way to leave the agency.
The infant Rembert was taken from his mother’s hospital room in Lakewood, Washington. The ensuing investigation led to a trash bin, where Rembert was found in a box
New York
J.D. Salinger’s books finally go digital
NEW YORK — You’ll finally be able to catch the late J.D. Salinger’s books in digital format.
Longtime Salinger publisher Little, Brown and Company said all four of his works, including “The Catcher in the Rye,” will be made available as e-books Tuesday, marking the first time that the entirety of his published work will be available in digital format.
His son, Matt Salinger, said the digital holdout ended because many readers use e-books exclusively and some people with disabilities can only use them.
In addition to the e-books, there have been new covers and a boxed edition.
Alaska
Scientists: Polar bear encounters to increase
ANCHORAGE — Alaskascientists say the chances of a polar bear encounter have increased after research reveals the bears are arriving on shore earlier and staying on land longer, a report said.
Scientists at the U.S. Geological Survey found changes in sea ice habitat have coincided with evidence that polar bears’ use of land is increasing, the Anchorage Daily News reported Saturday.
The polar bears come to land from the Beaufort Sea during the ice-melt season, when the sea ice breaks up in the summer and refreezes in the fall, scientists said.
The average duration of the ice-melt season has increased by 36 days since the late 1990s, researchers said.
Colorado
Bear brakes into house, leaves through hole
DENVER — A black bear broke into a Colorado house over the weekend and left by breaking through a wall “like the Kool-Aid Man.”
Estes Park police say the break-in occurred Friday night and that the animal was likely attracted to trash.
A Facebook post by the police department said: “Upon officer’s arrival, said bear forcibly breached a hole in the wall like the ‘Kool-Aid Man’ and made its escape.”
The Denver Post reports no one was injured.
