Around the Nation

Harris books surge in popularity
Books by and about Kamala Harris proved to be a popular purchase following the election. The vice president-elect was the subject or author of four books on Amazon’s top 10 Sunday.
They included her own children’s book “Superheroes Are Everywhere,” her memoir “The Truths We Hold: An American Journey,” a children’s book by her niece Meena Harris called “Kamala and Maya’s Big Idea” and Nikki Grimes’ illustrated “Kamala Harris: Rooted in Justice.”
Harris made history as the first Black woman to become vice president. The California senator, who is also the first person of South Asian descent elected to the vice presidency, will become the highest-ranking woman ever to serve in government.
President-elect Joe Biden also got a spot on the charts just outside of the top 10. Dr. Jill Biden’s children’s book “Joey: The Story of Joe Biden” landed in 14th place.
Earthquake felt across southern New England
BOSTON — The strongest earthquake to hit southern New England in decades rattled homes and nerves Sunday morning, but didn’t cause any significant damage, authorities said.
The 3.6 magnitude earthquake centered off the coast of New Bedford, Massachusetts, in Buzzards Bay struck just after 9 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey’s National Earthquake Information Center.
The earthquake hit at a depth of a little more than 15 kilometers (9.3 miles) and was felt across Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and into Connecticut and Long Island, New York.
It was the strongest earthquake in the area since a magnitude 3.5 temblor hit in March 1976, said Paul Caruso, a USGS geophysicist.
About 14,000 people went to the agency’s website to report the earthquake, including people from Easthampton, Massachusetts, and Hartford, Connecticut, both about 100 miles (160 kilometers) away, and several from more than 50 miles (80 kilometers) away in Boston, he said.
Mourners at Walter Wallace Jr.’s funeral call for peace
PHILADELPHIA — Relatives and friends of Walter Wallace Jr. gathered over the weekend to mourn him amid renewed calls for peace during the investigation into the Black man’s shooting death last month by Philadelphia police.
Several hundred people crowded into the National Baptist Temple Church in north Philadelphia on Saturday for the emotional funeral service, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.
Wallace, 27, was killed Oct. 26 outside his house in the Cobbs Creek neighborhood in west Philadelphia shortly after officers arrived. Family members have said they called 911 to seek help because Wallace was going through a mental health crisis. Police said he was shot after ignoring commands to drop a knife.
Mourners filed past an open casket to pay respects to the aspiring rapper, with some pausing to kiss his cheek or stroke his folded hands.
“He was just a genuinely caring person,” said fellow rapper Chad Telfer, 27, who wore a shirt with Wallace’s picture. “He was like a brother to me.”
Renowned correspondent Seymour Topping dead
NEW YORK — Seymour Topping, among the most accomplished foreign correspondents of his generation for The Associated Press and the New York Times and later a top editor at the Times and administrator of the Pulitzer Prizes, died on Sunday. He was 98.
Topping passed away peacefully at White Plains Hospital, his daughter Rebecca said in an emailed statement.
As a correspondent for the AP in 1949, he was eyewitness to the fall of Nanking, then the capital of Chiang Kai-shek’s Nationalist government, to Mao Zedong’s Red Army. It was the key victory in the Communist conquest of China, and Topping was first to report it to the world.
After the Communists consolidated their hold and publicly aligned with Soviet leader Josef Stalin, Topping and other American correspondents were ousted from the mainland, with Topping arriving in Hong Kong in late 1949. From there, after a home leave visit to the United States and an urgent detour to Canada to visit and marry his future wife, Audrey, he returned to the AP bureau in Hong Kong.
3 quakes shake state’s largest city
ANCHORAGE — Three earthquakes early Saturday morning shook Alaska’s largest city, but there were no immediate reports of damage.
The strongest of the three, at magnitude 5.0, was recorded just before 3:30 a.m.. The Alaska Earthquake Center says that was followed by a magnitude 3.9 quake minutes later.
The third earthquake was magnitude 4.4 and was recorded just after 6 a.m.
All three quakes were centered about 20 miles north of Anchorage. All were located at depths of about 25 miles.
