TEXAS
Former pastor accused in teen sex abuse
HOUSTON — A former Southern Baptist pastor who supported legislation in Texas that would have criminalized abortions has been arrested on charges of child sex abuse, accused of repeatedly molesting a teenage relative over the course of two years.
Stephen Bratton is accused of subjecting the relative to inappropriate touching that escalated to “sexual intercourse multiple times a day or several times a week” from 2013 to 2015, according to Thomas Gilliland, a spokesman with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.
Court records show Bratton, 43, posted a $50,000 bond Saturday, The Houston Chronicle reported .
A father of seven, Bratton was outspoken in support of a Texas bill that would have abolished abortions and charged women with homicide if they underwent the procedure. That level of offense can be punishable by the death penalty under Texas law.
CALIFORNIA
Franchise fatigues hits the box office
LOS ANGELES — Brand familiarity isn’t everything when it comes to attracting audiences to the multiplex, and Hollywood is learning that lesson the hard way this summer with a slew of underperforming sequels and reboots. That so-called franchise fatigue came to a head this weekend with the releases of “Men in Black: International” and “Shaft.”
“Men in Black: International” took the No. 1 spot in North America, but it’s a dubious distinction for the reboot which isn’t exactly the franchise-revitalizer it hoped to be.
The weekend’s other big new release, “Shaft,” which introduces another generation to the franchise, couldn’t even manage to carve out a place in the top five.
“The Secret Life of Pets 2” got the No. 2 spot in its second weekend with $23.8 million. Disney’s “Aladdin,” now in weekend four, took third with $16.7 million. “Dark Phoenix” placed fourth with $9 million and “Rocketman” coasted to fifth with $8.8 million.
“Shaft,” a Warner Bros. release, placed sixth on the charts.
O.J. announces official Twitter account
LOS ANGELES — O.J. Simpson launched a Twitter account with a video post in which the former football star said he’s got a “little gettin’ even to do.”
Simpson confirmed the new account to The Associated Press on Saturday, saying in a phone interview while on a Las Vegas golf course that it “will be a lot of fun.”
Simpson has generally kept a low profile since his release from prison in October 2017 for robbery and kidnapping over an attempt to steal back some of his sports memorabilia from a Las Vegas hotel room.
In the Twitter video, Simpson said his followers would get to read all his thoughts and opinions on “just about everything.”
GEORGIA
Haddish cancels show over new abortion law
ATLANTA — Actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish has canceled her upcoming Atlanta performance because of Georgia’s new restrictive abortion law.
News outlets report that the “Girls Trip” star sent a statement to ticketholders Saturday, saying she cannot “in good faith” perform in Georgia unless it withdraws the so-called heartbeat bill. Haddish had been scheduled to perform June 22 at the Fox Theatre.
The new law would ban abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be as early as six weeks, before many women know they are pregnant. Unless it’s blocked in court, it’s set to go into effect in 2020. The ACLU has already said the group will mount a legal challenge.
Major Hollywood studios have said they may reevaluate filming in Georgia if the law goes into effect.
The Associated Press