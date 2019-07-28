District of Columbia
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
WASHINGTON — Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats is leaving his job next month, ending a two-year tenure marked by President Donald Trump’s clashes with intelligence officials.
Trump announced Coats’ departure planned for Aug. 15 in a tweet Sunday that thanked Coats for his service.
He said he will nominate Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, to the post and that he will name an acting official in the coming days.
Ratcliffe is a frequent Trump defender who fiercely questioned former special counsel Robert Mueller last week during a House Judiciary Committee hearing.
new york
Tyson keeps museum post after sexual misconduct probe
NEW YORK — Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson will keep his job as head of the Hayden Planetarium at New York’s American Museum of Natural History after the museum concluded its investigation into sexual misconduct accusations against him.
A museum spokesman said in a statement Thursday that based on the results of the investigation, Tyson “remains an employee and director of the Hayden Planetarium.”
The statement said museum officials would not comment further “because this is a confidential personnel matter.”
california
Msholo the African elephant leaves San Diego for Atlanta
SAN DIEGO — An African elephant that spent a decade at San Diego Zoo Safari Park has moved across the country to a new home at Zoo Atlanta.
The Union-Tribune reported Saturday that 30-year-old Msholo arrived last week at the Zambezi Elephant Center.
Msholo and two female African elephants, Kelly and Tara, will be the main attractions at Zoo Atlanta’s new African Savanna habitat, which opens Aug. 8.
ohio
Police: School bus-SUV crash injures at least 8 people
DAYTON — Police say a school bus and an SUV crashed in Ohio, injuring at least five children and three adults.
Dayton police said the crash was reported around 4:30 p.m. Saturday. They say some of those injured were taken to a hospital. There was no report on the severity of any of the injuries.
Police didn’t immediately release any details on what caused the crash.
Pennsylvania
Boy, 10, found with gunshot wound after collapse at ballpark
ALLENTOWN — A 10-year-old boy was shot in the leg by a stray bullet Saturday while on the field at an eastern Pennsylvania baseball park, authorities said.
The boy was in right field shortly before the IronPigs evening game at Coca-Cola Park when he fell to the ground.
It wasn’t until the boy received an X-ray at a hospital that it was determined he had been shot, police said.
Allentown police said they are still investigating where the bullet came from.
The Associated Press