PENNSYLVANIA
Chief: Smoke detectors lacking at child care
ERIE — A Pennsylvania home child-care center where a fire killed five kids did not have enough working smoke detectors, the fire chief said Tuesday.
There was one detector in the attic of the Harris Family Daycare in the lakeside city of Erie, Fire Chief Guy Santone told a news conference Tuesday. It was not clear whether there were any others in the home.
State officials who inspect home child-care centers do not check for smoke detectors, the state Department of Human Services confirmed.
Fire officials suspect the blaze that broke out Sunday morning was accidental, according to Santone. They are investigating whether it was electrical.
FLORIDA
Trial for Mar-a-Lago suspect is postponed
FORT LAUDERDALE — A federal judge delayed the trial of a Chinese woman charged with trespassing at President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club and lying to Secret Service agents after accusing her of trying to “play games” at a Tuesday hearing as she acted as her own attorney against the judge’s strong advice.
U.S. District Judge Roy Altman rescheduled Yujing Zhang’s trial to begin Sept. 3 instead of next week to give her more time to prepare after she did not receive all the paperwork defense attorneys usually get, and she said she was sick.
Altman also gave the 33-year-old Shanghai business consultant until next week to consider a prosecution motion to have Altman decide the case instead of a jury and until Aug. 30 to file defense documents that she failed to file by Tuesday’s deadline.
From Altman’s questioning it appears Zhang has done little to prepare for a trial that could see her spend six years in prison if convicted. She fired her public defenders in June, saying she wanted to defend herself .
Zhang was arrested March 30 after prosecutors said she lied when she told a Secret Service agent she was there to visit the pool.
NORTH CAROLINA
Girl’s lemonade sales helps struggling moms
DURHAM — A 3-year-old North Carolina girl and her mother have come up with a sweet way to help struggling mothers provide for their children.
Ava Lewis opened a lemonade stand in front of her mother’s hair salon, with the proceeds going toward helping women facing challenges that include raising children.
“I wanted her to do bracelets, but she said she would rather do lemonade,” said Maggie Lewis, Ava’s mother.
WTVD reports that on Monday, the mother and daughter dropped off several boxes of baby wipes and a box of diapers to the local Good Samaritan Inn, operated by the Durham Rescue Mission.
NEW YORK
CNN supports Cuomo after confrontation
NEW YORK — CNN says it completely supports anchor Chris Cuomo after he was seen on video threatening to push a man down some stairs during a confrontation after the man apparently called him “Fredo,” in a seeming reference to the “Godfather” movies.
The video appeared Monday on a conservative YouTube channel. Host Brandon Recor told The Washington Post the exchange happened Sunday at a bar in Shelter Island, New York.
It doesn’t show the “Fredo” reference but depicts Cuomo’s profanity-laced reaction as he characterizes the comment as an anti-Italian slur. The man says he thought “Fredo” was Cuomo’s name.
The Associated Press