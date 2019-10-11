Michigan
Rules to limit chemicals in water
LANSING — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration is proceeding with plans to set what may be some of the country’s strictest and most far-reaching limits on “forever chemicals” in drinking water.
The state Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy announced Friday that it is moving forward with formal rule-making for certain PFAS compounds. Whitmer had directed the development of PFAS standards earlier this year.
Texas
Man who killed 6 is sentenced to death
HOUSTON — A man who prosecutors say was driven by vengeance when he fatally shot six members of his ex-wife’s family in Texas, including four children, was on Friday sentenced to death.
Jurors sentenced Ronald Lee Haskell after deliberating for little more than four hours. The jury had to choose between life in prison without parole or a death sentence.
The same jury last month convicted Haskell of capital murder in the 2014 killings of Stephen and Katie Stay at their home in suburban Houston.
Pennsylvania
Dog lost since ’07 found in other state
PITTSBURGH — A toy fox terrier that disappeared from its family’s south Florida home in 2007 was found this week over a thousand miles away in Pittsburgh and reunited with its owner on Friday.
The 14-year-old named Dutchess was found hungry, shivering and in serious need of a nail trim under a shed on Monday, according to Humane Animal Rescue.
Staffers at a Humane Animal Rescue location were able to locate a microchip and trace the dog back to its owners.
California
Abortion drugs to be required at colleges
SACRAMENTO — California will become the first state in the nation to require public universities to offer abortion medication at campus health centers starting in 2023 under legislation signed Friday by Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Democratic lawmakers described the law as California’s latest step to defend abortion access as Republican-led states roll back access to the services.
“I am thrilled that Governor Newsom rejected the misguided paths that other states have taken in limiting access to abortion care,” Democratic Sen. Connie Leyva said in a statement.
Wire reports