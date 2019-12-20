Around the Nation

District of Columbia
Trump to deliver State of Union in February
WASHINGTON — President Trump will deliver the State of the Union to a joint session of Congress on Feb. 4.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sent a letter to the president on Friday formally inviting him to deliver the address at the U.S. Capitol.
Trump has accepted the invitation, said White House spokesman Hogan Gidley.
Florida
Cop injures self while trying to shoot dog
DAVIE — A South Florida police officer shot himself in the hand early Friday while trying to shoot a dog that was charging toward him, authorities said.
The officer was responding to a call at a home in Davie when the family’s dog ran toward him, Lt. Mark Leone told news outlets. Davie is a suburb of Fort Lauderdale.
While the officer was trying to shoot the dog, he instinctively put his hand out to protect himself, Leone said. The bullet hit his hand.
Another officer helped him tie a belt around his arm to stop the bleeding, The officer was taken to a hospital for treatment.
The injuries weren’t considered life threatening.
Mississippi
Man commits crime to get shelter from cold
NATCHEZ, Miss. — A man suspected to be homeless intentionally broke windows at local government buildings in Mississippi so he could spend the night in jail to shelter from the cold, a county sheriff said.
The man smashed glass at the Adams County Courthouse and Adams County Sheriff’s Office in Natchez early Thursday morning, Sheriff Travis Patten said.
Patten didn’t publicly identify the suspect, but said he walked into the office and asked if he could sleep in the jail due to the weather conditions.
Deputies told the man that wasn’t allowed for liability reasons, to which Patten says the man replied: “I will make you lock me up then.”
He then crossed the street and busted out the windows on the first floor of the courthouse with his elbow before returning to the sheriff’s office and using a table to do the same, Patten told the Natchez Democrat.
The man was arrested and taken into custody.
Pnnsylvania
Police: 3-year-old boy shoots sleeping father
A 3-year-old Erie boy shot his sleeping father in the buttocks with a gun he found in their Pennsylvania home, authorities said.
The shooting happened about 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Erie, when the child found a loaded, small-caliber handgun and fired it at his 26-year-old father.
The dad was being treated at a hospital for wounds that are not considered life-threatening. His name has not been released.
