MONTANA
Tribes seek ban on hunting of grizzlies
BILLINGS — Native American leaders pressed lawmakers in Congress Wednesday to adopt permanent protections for grizzly bears, a species widely revered by tribes but that has been proposed for hunting in Wyoming and Idaho.
Proposed legislation would block grizzly hunting in the Lower 48 states, regardless of the species’ population size, and allow for the reintroduction of bruins to tribal lands.
Grizzlies play a central role in the traditions and ceremonies of many tribes, said former Hopi Tribe chairman Benjamin Nuvamsa. Some Native Americans refer to them as “Uncle” or “Grandfather” and consider the animals to be healers.
“It’s like the eagle; we don’t shoot them because it’s that sacred,” said Nuvamsa, a member of the tribe’s Hopi Bear Clan. “It has a really, really deep meaning for us, and we have to preserve and respect it.”
The backlash stems from growing pressure by state officials in the Northern Rockies to allow hunting because of grizzly attacks on livestock and occasionally people.
MARYLAND
Gov’t computers still hobbled by cyberattack
BALTIMORE — More than a week after a cyberattack hobbled the Baltimore government’s computer network, city officials say they can’t predict when its overall system will be up and running.
Baltimore rushed to take down most computer servers on May 7 after its network was hit by ransomware. Functions like 911 and EMS dispatch systems weren’t affected, but after eight days, online payments and email are still down.
Citing an ongoing criminal investigation, Baltimore’s information technology boss Frank Johnson and other city leaders continued Wednesday to give only broad outlines of the attack and the network’s ongoing issues.
DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA
Economics czar gets talking to by Trump
WASHINGTON — Larry Kudlow is finding out the hard way that pleasing the Donald and telling the truth is a tough balancing act.
The White House economics czar reportedly got chewed out by President Trump for admitting that American consumers will pay the price for the White House’s tariff-happy trade war.
“Trump called Larry, and they had it out,” a White House official told the Washington Post. Two other sources improbably insisted the exchange was cordial.
Trump hired Kudlow, a former CNBC talking head, to be the public face of his economic policy.
So the mercurial commander-in-chief was not best pleased to hear that Kudlow contradicted Trump’s debunked claim that China pays the new tariffs slapped on everything from iPhones to washing machines.
Barr to Pelosi: ‘Did you bring your handcuffs?’
WASHINGTON — Attorney General William Barr tried out a little contempt humor on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, with interesting results.
The setting was the National Peace Officers Memorial Day service Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol. Barr and Pelosi were in the crowd waiting for President Trump to arrive.
Barr approached Pelosi, shook her hand and said loud enough to be overheard, “Madam Speaker, did you bring your handcuffs?” That’s a reference to Barr’s refusal to comply with congressional subpoenas related to special counsel Robert Mueller’s report.
A smiling Pelosi let Barr know the House Sergeant at Arms was present at the ceremony, should any arrest be necessary, according to a person who witnessed the exchange . Barr chuckled then walked away.
CALIFORNIA
Cafe says its $75 coffee is world’s priciest
SAN FRANCISCO — A California cafe is brewing up what it calls the world’s most expensive coffee — at $75 a cup.
Klatch Coffee Roasters is serving the exclusive brew, the Elida Natural Geisha 803, at its branches in Southern California and San Francisco.
The 803 in the coffee’s name refers to the record-breaking price per pound paid for the organic beans at a specialty coffee auction in Panama, where the limited supply set off a bidding war that determined their astronomical price, said Bo Thiara, co-owner of the Klatch cafe in San Francisco.
Only 100 pounds of the beans were available for purchase, and most went to Japan, China and Taiwan, according to the Klatch website .
The 10 pounds of beans will produce about 80 cups of coffee, Thiara said.
NEW YORK
Copter goes down in Hudson; pilot OK
NEW YORK — A helicopter crashed into the Hudson River near a busy Manhattan heliport Wednesday and partially sank, but not before the pilot was able to escape.
New York City Fire Department officials said the pilot was not seriously injured after the helicopter landed in the river near West 30th Street. No other people were aboard.
A mobile phone video of the helicopter going down, taken by a WCBS TV editor, showed it descending into the river just feet from the helipad.
