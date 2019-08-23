District of Columbia
Rep. Moulton ends bid to become president
WASHINGTON — Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton is exiting the Democratic presidential primary race, becoming the second 2020 candidate to drop out this week as the field narrows.
Moulton announced the end of his campaign during remarks to the Democratic National Committee at their summer meeting Friday in California.
Moulton focused his 2020 candidacy on mental health treatment after revealing his own struggles on that front as a combat veteran. He joins Washington Gov. Jay Inslee in exiting the presidential race this week.
Michigan
Candidate wants city as white ‘as possible’
MARYSVILLE — A city council candidate in Michigan said she has no plans to end her campaign after shocking a public forum when she said she wants to keep her community white “as much as possible.”
Jean Cramer made the comment Thursday in response to a question about diversity in Marysville, a city in St. Clair County, 55 miles northeast of Detroit.
During a follow-up interview Friday outside her Marysville home, Cramer doubled down on her statements. She said if there is a biracial marriage in their family, she could understand why her stance might upset her neighbors.
“Because those people don’t know the other side of it,” she said. “For whatever reason, I’ve heard, they love each other, whatever, but there’s also such a thing as remaining single. People don’t necessarily have to get married, and, if they love somebody, love them single. There’s nothing wrong with that.”
South Carolina
Would-be robber gives clerk high-five, leaves
LANCASTER — Authorities say a would-be robber laughed, dropped his knife and high-fived a South Carolina drugstore employee after she told him they didn’t have any money or a specific brand of painkillers.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Doug Barfield said 63-year-old Gary Broome was arrested soon after leaving the CVS Thursday. He was charged with armed robbery
.
California
Derailed light train injures over 2 dozen
SACRAMENTO — Authorities say more than two dozen people have been injured in a light rail train derailment in Northern California.
Sacramento Fire Capt. Keith Wade says that 27 people were injured, including 13 people who were transported to hospitals. He said the remaining patients were treated at the scene and released.
There were 15 ambulances at the site of the derailment, and more than 40 firefighters responded. Wade says it’s the first time in his 19 years on the job that he’s seen a train accident with such a high number of injuries.
News outlets quoted a spokesperson for Sacramento Regional Transit as saying the derailment was the result of a collision between a passenger train and a maintenance train, but the cause is still under investigation.
Texas
Former officer charged with murder over raid
HOUSTON — A former Houston police officer has been charged with murder in connection with the January drug raid of a home that killed a couple who lived there and injured five officers, prosecutors announced Friday.
Former Officer Gerald Goines, who was shot in the ensuing gunfight during the Jan. 28 raid, is charged with two counts of felony murder after police accused him of lying in a search warrant about having a confidential informant buying heroin at the home.
Goines later acknowledged there was no informant and that he bought the drugs himself, authorities said.
The Associated Press