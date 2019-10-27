Michigan
John Conyers, longest serving black congressman, dies at 90
DETROIT — Former U.S. Rep. John Conyers, one of the longest-serving members of Congress whose resolutely liberal stance on civil rights made him a political institution in Washington and back home in Detroit despite several scandals, has died. He was 90.
Conyers, among the high-profile politicians topped by sex harassment allegations in 2017, died at his home on Sunday, said Detroit police spokesman Cpl. Dan Donakowski.
The death “looks like natural causes,” Donakowski added.
Known as the dean of the Congressional Black Caucus, which he helped found, Conyers became one of only six black House members when he was won his first election by just 108 votes in 1964.
New York
Paul Barrere, guitarist-singer for Little Feat, dies at 71
NEW YORK — Paul Barrere, guitarist and singer for the rock group Little Feat, has died. He was 71.
Barrere’s passing was announced Saturday by surviving members of the band, who honored his contributions to the music world. He died Saturday morning at a hospital in Los Angeles due to side effects from an ongoing treatment for liver disease.
“Paul, sail on to the next place in your journey with our abiding love for a life always dedicated to the muse and the music,” Little Feat’s Bill Payne, Sam Clayton, Fred Tackett, Kenny Gradney and Gabe Ford said in a statement.
Virginia
Democratic presidential hopefuls make stops
RICHMOND — Two presidential hopefuls are making stops in Virginia to help the state’s Democrats win legislative elections.
U.S. Sens. Kamala Harris and Amy Klobuchar campaigned alongside Virginia legislative candidates Sunday.
They are the latest visits by Democratic presidential hopefuls as Virginia has become a must-visit destination.
Only four states are holding legislative elections this year and Virginia is the only one where partisan control of the statehouse is up for grabs.
Maryland
Officer sentenced for assault of handcuffed suspect
UPPER MARLBORO — A white Maryland police officer has been sentenced to spend six months in jail after he was convicted of assault for repeatedly punching a black suspect who was handcuffed and seat-belted in a police vehicle.
The Washington Post reports that a judge on Friday also ordered Prince George’s County Police Corporal Stephen Downey to attend anger management sessions and perform community service at a homeless shelter.
Authorities say Downey punched Andre Verdier in the face several times after Verdier complained that his handcuffs were too tight.
Georgia
Police: Man killed after shootout with officers
ATHENS — Authorities in Georgia are investigating the death of a man shot by police.
The Athens-Clarke County Police Department says the shooting happened Saturday night. According to a news release, officers were investigating a noise complaint when they were told one neighbor had threatened to shoot another.
The release said officers attempted to question a suspect, who produced a handgun and fired at officers.
It says officers returned fire and the man died at a hospital.
Iowa
oman dies after explosion at gender reveal party
KNOXVILLE — An Iowa woman has died after an explosion at a gender reveal party created debris that hit her.
The Marion County Sheriff’s office says the explosion happened at a home in central Iowa around 4 p.m. Saturday during a party to announce the gender of a baby a couple is expecting.
Deputies arrived at the home in Knoxville to find a 56-year-old woman dead.
Investigators determined that an explosion during the gender reveal announcement caused the woman’s death.
North Carolina
Man wins lottery prize on way for cancer treatment
PINK HILL — A North Carolina man won a $200,000 lottery prize while on the way to his last round of chemotherapy.
WTVD-TV reports that Ronnie Foster bought the winning scratch-off ticket before getting treatment for colon cancer.
Foster said he claimed the prize Friday at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh. He said he took home about $140,000 after taxes.
Foster said he plans to use part of his winnings to pay his medical bills.
Wire reports