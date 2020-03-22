Around the Nation

California
Michelle Obama, Oprah, more join epic (virtual) party
LOS ANGELES — The hottest party in town Saturday night was on DJ D-Nice’s Instagram, where over 100,000 accounts tuned in during his epic 10-hour set including the likes of Michelle Obama, Oprah, Rihanna and Will Smith.
Oprah tweeted that it was the “best party of 1 and 100K I’ve ever been to.” Smith expressed a similar sentiment.
As the world practices social distancing to slow the spread of the coronavirus, many have been looking for ways to hang out virutally and D-Nice’s joyous dance party proved to be just the ticket.
D-Nice has been hosting Club Quarantine parties on his Instagram Live since Wednesday, but it hit a peak Saturday night, attracting entertainers, athletes and politicians to the account, like Missy Elliott, Ellen DeGeneres, Mark Zuckerberg and Magic Johnson.
Presidential hopefuls Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders also stopped by the virtual party, as did Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris.
Illinois
Relative of activist Emmett Till dies at 50
CHICAGO — Airickca Gordon-Taylor, a relative of Emmett Till who spent her life educating others about the black teenage lynching victim’s legacy through her foundation, died at age 50, according to family members.
Gordon-Taylor, of suburban Chicago, died early Saturday, hours after a hospital stay. She had kidney problems for decades, including two transplants, according to her mother, Ollie Gordon, who was Till’s cousin.
“She was a great advocate. She was a fighter for equal justice,” Gordon said. “She was very serious about her commitment to keep the legacy of Emmett Till going.”
Gordon-Taylor, of Olympia Fields, also called herself Till’s cousin, but considered herself a surrogate daughter to his mother, whom she lived with for a time. In 2009, Gordon-Taylor named her foundation after Till’s mother, calling it the Mamie Till Mobley Memorial Foundation. Its mission is to honor her and her only son.
New York
A look at the empty streets amid the virus
A desolate Times Square still lit up with no one on the streets. The usually bustling Grand Central Terminal empty, except for a lone traveler. Only a few people snapping selfies on the Brooklyn Bridge, instead of the horde of commuters and tourists that usually venture across the iconic span.
Efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus have completely altered the usual New Yorker way of life, grinding the “city that never sleeps” to a halt in the last week after it became one of the nation’s epicenters for the fast-spreading virus.
Nearly 2,000 people have been hospitalized in the state with the virus and 114 have died, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday. More than 15,000 have tested positive statewide, including 9,000 in New York City.
District of Columbia
Nations’s capital trying to keep crowds from cherry blossoms
WASHINGTON — As signature cherry blossom trees go through peak bloom in the nation’s capital, officials in the District of Columbia are resorting to mass street closures to keep large crowds away in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.
Public officials are publicly pleading for low turnout and one prominent local chef has launched the #StayHomeCherryBlossomsChallenge to make low visitation numbers into some sort of community goal. Health officials have said limiting public gatherings and keeping a distance of about 6 feet from others would help stop the spread of the disease which has sickened about 300,000 worldwide.
The Metropolitan Police Department closed down a dozen different streets, bridges and traffic circles Sunday morning trying to limit the traditional crowds who pack the area around the Jefferson Memorial and the tree-lined Tidal Basin. The iconic cherry blossoms reached peak bloom on Friday and should stay that way for about 10 days.
