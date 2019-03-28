FLORIDA
NASA releases shots of 2 asteroids
CAPE CANAVERAL — NASA has released a pair of artsy shots of two little asteroids.
Thursday’s picture shows an asteroid coming apart at its dusty seams, courtesy of the Hubble Space Telescope. Two long comet-like tails are streaming from asteroid Gault, a 2.5-mile-wide world that’s spinning so fast it’s shedding.
Photos released Wednesday focus on the even smaller space rock Bennu. The 3D images taken by NASA’s Osiris-Rex spacecraft , flying alongside Bennu, show a jagged boulder that’s 170 feet across.
A real-life rocker helped create these stereo images: Queen’s lead guitarist Brian May. May, who’s also an astrophysicist, joined the science team in January. He also is collaborating on NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft, which flew past the most distant object ever explored, Ultima Thule, on New Year’s Day.
TEXAS
Airlines suspends service to Venezuela for now
FORT WORTH — American Airlines is indefinitely suspending flights to Venezuela as political turmoil and unrest continues to grip the country.
Airline spokeswoman Martha Pantin said Thursday that the airline will try to resume service when conditions are right but has no timetable for doing so.
On March 15, American announced it was suspending its two daily flights from Miami to Caracas and one from Miami to Maracaibo through April 1. The airline acted after its pilots’ union told members not to operate flights to Venezuela because of safety concerns.
American was the last U.S. airline flying to Venezuela.
NEW YORK
Motorist hurt by frozen turkey dies years later
LAKE RONKONKOMA — A New Yorker who urged leniency for the teenager who nearly killed her in 2004 by throwing a frozen turkey through her car windshield has died. Victoria Ruvolo was 59.
Anthony Ruvolo says his aunt died Monday. The cause is unknown, and it’s unclear whether the old injuries contributed to her death.
Newsday says every bone in Ruvolo’s face was shattered and the steering wheel bent when the teenager threw the 20-pound turkey at her car.
She endured reconstructive surgery and months of rehabilitation.
Because of her advocacy, the youth got six months in jail instead of a potential 25-year prison sentence. Ruvolo, of Lake Ronkonkoma, became an author and motivational speaker.
Police: Man leaves snacks alone in theft
ELMIRA — It appears an upstate New York man was not hungry when police say he stole a Little Debbie delivery truck.
Police say 38-year-old Joseph Tocco of Elmira swiped the truck Monday from a loading dock. Police stopped it a short time later.
Police say Tocco told them he took the truck to visit relatives and friends. It did not appear any of the snacks were missing.
Tocco is charged with possession of stolen property.