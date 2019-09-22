Nevada
Area 51 festival wraps up; Earthlings from around the world head home
HIKO — The festivals are over and Earthlings from around the globe headed home Sunday after a weekend camping and partying in the dusty Nevada desert and trekking to remote gates of Area 51, a formerly top-secret U.S. military base long the focus of UFO and space alien lore.
They left in peace, officials and the host of a free “Alienstock” festival said Sunday.
Visitors hailed from France, Russia, Germany, Peru, Sweden, Australia and many U.S. states in answer to an post in June suggesting that if enough people rushed a military base to “see them aliens” at 3 a.m. Sept. 20, authorities couldn’t stop everyone.
More than 2 million Facebook users clicked to show their interest, but in the end only a few thousand made the trip to the tiny Nevada desert city of Rachel, population about 50, a more than two-hour drive north of Las Vegas.
Campers and festival-goers in Rachel peaked at about 3,000 on Friday, said Eric Holt, the Lincoln County official who headed planning for a feared influx of at least 30,000.
New York
General Motors strike may stretch out awaiting UAW workers’ vote on deal
NEW YORK — A strike against General Motors by 49,000 auto workers appears headed to an eighth day.
Bargainers were meeting all day Sunday at GM’s headquarters in downtown Detroit. “They’re still talking,” United Auto Workers union spokesman Brian Rothenberg said.
The workers left their jobs early Monday after their four-year contract with the company expired.
They’re seeking a bigger slice of GM’s profits, products to manufacture at plants GM wants to close, a path to permanent jobs for temporary workers and other items.
Florida
11th named storm of hurricane season developing as warnings go into effect
MIAMI — The 11th named storm of the hurricane season has developed in the Atlantic.
The National Hurricane Center said Tropical Storm Karen formed early Sunday near the Windward Islands.
Maximum sustained winds were near 40 mph.
A tropical storm warning was in effect for Trinidad and Tobago, Grenada and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, suggesting tropical storm conditions are likely in the next 12 hours.
A tropical storm watch also was issued for Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, meaning tropical storm conditions are possible in the next 48 hours.
The Associated Press