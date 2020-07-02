Around the Nation

South Carolina
Officials name pilot killed in F-16 crash
SUMTER — Officials have identified a military pilot killed when his fighter jet crashed during a training routine at Shaw Air Force Base.
20th Fighter Wing Cmdr. Larry Sullivan said the pilot was 1st Lt. David Schmitz from the 77th Fighter Squadron, news outlets reported.
The crash happened on the military base around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Sullivan said Schmitz was performing a routine training mission in a F-16CM Fighting Falcon when the jet crashed. Schmitz was the only person on board.
Virginia
White woman accused of lying about assault
POWHATAN — A white woman has been charged with filing a false assault report against a Black couple, authorities said.
Gladys Townsend, 63, was charged Wednesday with filing a false police report, news outlets reported.
Powhatan County Chief Deputy Jeff Searfoss said the department received an assault report from Townsend Tuesday.
Townsend told police a Black man and woman assaulted her on the street. She said she didn’t know who her assailants were but gave deputies a description of the couple and their car.
Searfoss said an investigation determined an assault didn’t occur and Townsend later confessed to lying about the incident. Details on why Townsend falsely accused the couple weren’t immediately released.
Texas
Told to wear a mask, woman spits in store
FORT WORTH — A woman became verbally abusive and spit on the counter of a 7-Eleven after being told she needed to wear a mask in order to make a purchase.
In a video posted on Facebook, the cashier at the Fort Worth store appears to be telling the woman she cannot buy beer and candy because she is not wearing a mask.
The video shows the woman arguing with the cashier, saying she has a right in America not to wear a mask. The clerk points at a sign on the door that tells customers they’re required to do so.
In Tarrant County, customers are required to wear masks inside of businesses to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Businesses that do not require customers to wear masks are in violation of the order.
Vanilla Ice rethinks idea of Austin show
AUSTIN — Vanilla Ice cooled off plans for a concert after taking considerable heat for an event that sought to gather hundreds of fans in one of the nation’s coronavirus hot spots.
The 1990s rapper with the hit single “Ice Ice Baby” had been scheduled to play a lakeside show just outside Austin on Friday, but on Thursday he announced it was being postponed.
“Due to the increase in COVID-19 numbers in Austin we’re gonna move the concert to a better date,” Vanilla Ice tweeted. “We were hoping for better Coronavirus numbers by July but Unfortunately the numbers have increased quite a bit so for the safety and health of everyone we’re going to stay home.”
Alabama
COVID contest parties: 1st to be infected wins
TUSCALOOSA — Several college students organized “COVID-19” parties as a contest to see who would get the virus first, officials said.
Tuscaloosa City Councilor Sonya McKinstry said students hosted the parties to intentionally infect one another with the new coronavirus, news outlets reported.
McKinstry said party organizers purposely invited guests who tested positive for COVID-19. She said the students put money in a pot and whoever got COVID first would get the cash.
“It makes no sense,” McKinstry said. “They’re intentionally doing it.”
Tuscaloosa Fire Chief Randy Smith confirmed the incidents to the City Council on Tuesday.
Tuscaloosa is home to the University of Alabama and several other colleges.
Wire reports
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!