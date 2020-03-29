Around the Nation

Nevada
Distilleries turning hooch into sanitizer
RENO — Several alcohol distilleries in Nevada unable to make liquor under current coronavirus shutdowns are turning their attention to another product to help soothe customers.
They’re combining their key ingredient — ethanol, which kills germs — with aloe vera or other chemicals to make hand sanitizer.
The Centers for Disease Control website reports that alcohol-based solutions of at least 70% alcohol are effective for disinfecting.
Distilleries such as Seven Troughs, Ferino, Verdi Local Distillery, The Depot and Damon Industries are all ramping up production of sanitizer.
Louisiana
Hundreds at church flout gatherings ban
CENTRAL — Hundreds of people flouted Louisiana’s COVID-19 ban on gatherings, coming on buses and in personal vehicles to the first of three Sunday services at their church a day after New Orleans police broke up a funeral gathering of about 100 people.
An estimated 500 people of all ages filed inside the mustard-yellow and beige Life Tabernacle church in Central, a city of nearly 29,000 outside Baton Rouge.
More than 3,500 Louisiana residents have been diagnosed with the disease caused by a new coronavirus, and more than 150 of them have died, according to state figures released Sunday. Deaths include that of the first federal prison inmate — a man with “serious preexisting conditions” who was being held in Oakdale, Lousiana, the U.S. Bureau of Prisons said Saturday.
Michigan
Auto show canceled, center to become hospital
The North American International Auto Show said that it will cancel its Detroit show because of the coronavirus pandemic and the center where it is held will likely be repurposed into a hospital.
The Detroit Auto Show, as it is more commonly known, is one of the largest auto shows in North America. It was scheduled to be held in June. Prior to this year, the auto show was traditionally held in January.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency plans to repurpose TCF Center into a temporary field hospital, according to NAIAS. A number of convention centers and other large facilities are being considered as potential sites for care as the virus spreads.
California
Brooks, Trisha Yearwood to perform live
LOS ANGELES — Garth Brooks and wife Trisha Yearwood will be taking viewer requests during a live prime-time show this week filmed at their home.
CBS will air the special, “Garth and Trisha: Live!” on Wednesday at 9 p.m. Eastern.
In an announcement Sunday, CBS says the country stars will perform “an intimate concert for viewers looking for the comfort and shared joy of music during this difficult time.”
The inspiration came from a live show that Brooks performed from his studio last week that attracted millions of viewers and caused Facebook Live to crash multiple times.
