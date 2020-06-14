Around the Nation

Oklahoma
Father arrested after 2 children die in hot vehicle
TULSA — An Oklahoma man whose son and daughter died when he left them inside his hot truck for five hours has been arrested on two second-degree murder warrants, police said.
Dustin Dennis, 31, was arrested at his home in Tulsa Saturday, police said.
Dennis told officers he had taken his 4-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son to a convenience store around noon. Upon arriving home, he went inside and fell asleep for four or five hours. When he awoke, he found the children inside the vehicle.
Dennis told police he carried the children inside the house and called authorities.
Police said surveillance video from a neighboring property shows Dennis getting out of the vehicle and locking it up, then walking inside his house without the children.
South Dakota
Infant boy is mauled to death by family’s dog
SIOUX FALLS — A 6-week-old South Dakota boy was mauled to death by his family’s dog, sheriff’s officials said.
The Sioux Falls Argus Leader reported that the Belgian Malinois attacked the baby Thursday afternoon at a home in Hartford, about 15 miles northwest of Sioux Falls.
The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that first responders found the boy with several bite wounds. He was flown by helicopter to a hospital, where he died of his injuries, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The Sioux Falls Area Humane Society took custody of the dog.
Florida
Report: 40,000 cruise ship workers still trapped at sea
MIAMI — More than 40,000 cruise ship workers are still stuck at sea because of concerns about the coronavirus.
The Miami Herald reports that at least 42,000 workers remain trapped on cruise ships without paychecks, and some still are suffering from COVID-19, three months after the industry shut down.
Cruise lines stopped sailing in mid-March after several high-profile outbreaks at sea. More than 600 people fell ill aboard Carnival Corp.’s Diamond Princess while it was quarantined off Japan, for example. Fourteen passengers died.
New York
Spike Lee apologizes after defending Woody Allen
NEW YORK — After voicing support for Woody Allen and criticizing cancel culture, Spike Lee apologized Saturday for words he said were “wrong.”
In an interview Friday on the New York radio station WOR 710, Lee called Allen “a great, great filmmaker.”
“This cancel thing is not just Woody. And I think that when we look back on it, (we’re) going to see that, short of killing somebody, I don’t if you can just erase somebody like they never existed. Woody’s a friend of mine,” said Lee. “I know he’s going through it right now.”
The following day, Lee tweeted an apology.
“My words were WRONG,” he wrote. “I do not and will not tolerate sexual harassment, assault or violence. Such treatment causes real damage that can’t be minimized.”
