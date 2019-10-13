Florida
Police: SWAT team sweeps Florida mall after report of shots
BOCA RATON — Police in the Florida city of Boca Raton say a SWAT team is sweeping an upscale mall after they received reports of shots, and they have determined there is no active shooter on site.
The police agency tweeted earlier Sunday afternoon urging people to avoid the area in and around Town Center mall and to “shelter in place.” Police said the search was continuing Sunday afternoon.
Authorities did not say whether they had confirmed a shooting had taken place in the area.
Alabama
Police: Girl, 3, kidnapped from birthday party
BIRMINGHAM — Authorities say a 3-year-old girl has been kidnapped from a birthday party in Alabama.
Police issued an Amber Alert late Saturday after someone in a dark SUV grabbed Kamille McKinney while she was outside with friends about 8:30 p.m. and drove away.
The alert says Kamille, whose family calls her “Cupcake,” is 3-feet tall and weighs 60 pounds. She was wearing a pink Minnie Mouse T-shirt and had yellow, white and blue bows in her hair.
North Carolina
Orville Wright bust stolen from North Carolina monument
KILL DEVIL HILLS — The National Park Service says a copper bust of aviation pioneer Orville Wright has been stolen from the Wright Brothers National Memorial in the Outer Banks of North Carolina.
The Park Service and local law enforcement officials are investigating the case and are asking the public for any information.
The agency in a statement says the monument was damaged either Saturday evening or Sunday morning. The granite base that the bust was mounted to was toppled and damaged.
Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities in Dare County or the Park Service’s Investigative Services Branch at 888-653-0009.
California
Firefighters make progress on wildfire
LOS ANGELES — Cooler temperatures and higher humidity levels are helping firefighters advance against a California wildfire that scorched San Fernando Valley hills and forced thousands to evacuate from their homes.
Fire officials said Sunday the blaze that burned 12 square miles is 41% contained.
In all, the fire damaged or destroyed 32 structures.
Illinois
11 hurt after car crashes into hayride
LITTLE ROCK TOWNSHIP — A northern Illinois woman has been ticketed for driving her car into a hayride wagon carrying 14 adult passengers, injuring 11 of them.
The Kendall County Sheriff’s Department says a car driven by 22-year-old Kaitlin Minick of DeKalb slammed into the rear of the wagon being towed by a tractor.
The accident occurred Saturday in Little Rock Township, about 50 miles west of Chicago.
