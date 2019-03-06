CALIFORNIA
Hidden tunnels found under Alcatraz prison
SAN FRANCISCO — Archaeologists confirmed a long-time suspicion of historians and say that famed Alcatraz prison was built over a Civil War-era military fortification.
Researchers found a series of buildings and tunnels under the prison yard of Alcatraz Federal Penitentiary, which once held Al Capone, SFGate reported Tuesday.
A study published last week in Near Surface Geophysics said archaeologists used ground-penetrating radar and terrestrial laser scans and historical maps and photographs. They found fully buried structures, ammunition magazines and tunnels.
“This really changes the picture of things,” study author Timothy de Smet, an archaeologist at Binghampton University, told PBS. “They weren’t erased from the island — they are right beneath your feet.”
During the Civil War, Fort Alcatraz was the official military prison for the West Coast.
Warner Bros. CEO being investigated
LOS ANGELES — WarnerMedia is investigating claims that Warner Bros. chairman and CEO Kevin Tsujihara promised acting roles in exchange for sex as detailed in The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday.
The article includes text messages between actress Charlotte Kirk and Tsujihara going back to 2013 when they were introduced by Australian billionaire James Packer. The messages suggest a quid pro quo relationship between the aspiring actress and the studio head.
WarnerMedia representatives say a prior investigation did not find impropriety in Kirk’s casting in films like “Ocean’s 8.”
An attorney for Tsujihara says he didn’t help Kirk get roles. In her own statement, Kirk denies that any inappropriate behavior occurred with Tsujihara.
NEW YORK
Batali gives up stakes in all his restaurants
NEW YORK — Celebrity chef Mario Batali has given up financial stakes in all his restaurants, severing a 20-year business partnership with restaurateur Joe Bastianich more than a year after several women accused Batali of sexual harassment and assault.
The move announced Wednesday comes months after the original target date for Batali’s divestiture. Bastianich and partners bought out Batali’s share in such high-end eateries as the Michelin-starred Babbo in Greenwich Village .
In a two-sentence statement issued through a spokesman, Batali said simply he had reached an agreement with Bastianich and will “no longer have any stake in the restaurants we built together.”
UTAH
Bill to ban conversion therapy for gays stalls
SALT LAKE CITY — The fight to ban gay conversion therapy for minors in conservative Utah is over for the year after the proposal was gutted by lawmakers, supporters said Wednesday.
A prominent activist blasted Republican Gov. Gary Herbert’s support for the changes that would have allowed therapists to talk about changing sexual orientation as long as they didn’t promise to reverse it.
Troy Williams with Equality Utah said that language would do nothing to address practices associated with increased suicide risk.
“Governor Herbert turned his back on LGBT youth, turned his back on leading experts and sided with conversion therapists,” said Williams, who resigned his spot on a gubernatorial suicide-prevention task force.
The Associated Press