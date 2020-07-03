Around the Nation

Connecticut
2 men charged in 1993 killing of Bridgeport diner custodian
BRIDGEPORT — Connecticut police have arrested two men in connection with the fatal shooting of a 77-year-old restaurant custodian whose killing had gone unsolved for 27 years.
Bridgeport police said Danarius Dukes was apprehended Thursday in Stamford, and authorities announced Friday that Breeze Brown, also known as Eric Brown, also was taken into custody.
Dukes, 44, was charged with murder and felony murder, and Brown, 46, was charged with felony murder in the 1993 killing of Theodore “Teddy” Edwards at the Duchess restaurant on Boston Avenue, the Connecticut Post reported.
“It’s taken 27 years but I’m happy we have finally been able to bring some sense of closure to Mr. Edward’s family,” Bridgeport police Lt. Christopher LaMaine said.
North Carolina
Christian Garrison, author, filmmaker, dies in NC at age 78
WINSTON-SALEM — Christian Garrison, an author and filmmaker who displayed an unfiltered slice of 1960s Mississippi hill country life in a short film about influential blues guitarist Fred McDowell, has died. He was 78.
Garrison’s sister, Gail McNeill, said her brother died Thursday at his home in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Garrison had been fighting cancer for several months.
Garrison was working as a filmmaker for the University of Mississippi when he made “Blues Maker,” a black-and-white film released in 1969. Featuring just a small amount of dialogue, the short film used McDowell and his mesmerizing slide guitar as a backdrop for the gritty existence of residents near Como, Mississippi. McDowell was an inspiration for artists like Bonnie Raitt and The Rolling Stones.
Virginia
Judge won’t participate in 2nd lawsuit over Lee statue
RICHMOND — A Virginia judge has recused himself from participating in a lawsuit filed by six Richmond residents opposed to Gov. Ralph Northam’s order to take down a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that has become the focal point of protests over police brutality and racism.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Richmond Circuit Court Judge Bradley Cavedo will remain the presiding judge in a separate challenge of Northam’s order filed by a descendant of the family that deeded the property for the monument to the state 130 years ago.
In that first lawsuit, Cavedo has blocked the removal of the statue through an injunction that he extended indefinitely to allow the plaintiff, William Gregory, to revise his legal challenge.
In an order issued Wednesday, Cavedo said he is disqualifying himself from ruling on a proposed consolidation of the Gregory case and a second lawsuit, which was filed by six residents who live in the Monument Avenue Historic District.
Texas
Willie Nelson’s July Fourth picnic is virtual in virus era
SPICEWOOD — Willie Nelson’s annual Fourth of July Picnic is going ahead this year, but to reduce concerns about the coronavirus the event will be virtual.
Fans can tune in to the nearly 50-year-old music bash Saturday via luck.stream and williepicnic.com. Tickets for the picnic are on sale at williepicnic.com.
Other performers expected to play include Sheryl Crow, Ziggy Marley, Steve Earle and Nelson’s fellow Texas-based singers Lyle Lovett, Robert Earl Keen and Kinky Friedman.
Some of the artists will perform at Nelson’s Luck Ranch in Spicewood, northwest of Austin. Others will stream live from elsewhere.
