Florida
Dangerous rip currents lash parts of coast
MIAMI — The National Weather Service says some beachgoers in Florida should be wary of the risk of dangerous rip currents along parts of the Atlantic coast.
The winds are being generated by Tropical Storm Humberto, which was 165 miles east-northeast of Cape Canaveral, Florida, at 11 a.m. EDT on Saturday and moving north at 7 mph.
Maximum sustained winds were clocked at nearly 65 mph with higher gusts.
West Virginia
Bishop: $1.2M will go to help sex abuse victims
WHEELING — Officials say $1.2 million from the sale of the diocesan home of former West Virginia Catholic Bishop Michael J. Bransfield will go to assist victims of sexual abuse in West Virginia.
The Intelligencer reports Bishop Mark E. Brennan released the information in a letter Friday to Catholics in the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston.
Brennan says proceeds from the sale will be put into a fund to pay for professional counseling and support for victims of sex abuse in the state.
Bransfield resigned last year after a preliminary investigation into allegations of sexual and financial misconduct.
California
‘Crazy Ex’ star Bloom wins Emmy, announces pregnancy
LOS ANGELES — Rachel Bloom has won an Emmy for writing music and lyrics, and soon she’ll be singing lullabies.
The “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” creator and star announced backstage at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday night that she and husband Dan Gregor are expecting a baby.
Bloom won the Emmy, her sixth, along with Adam Schlesinger and Jack Dolgen for the song “Antidepressants Are So Not A Big Deal,” from her CW series that ended in April after four seasons.
Pennsylvania
Police: Owner blew up house on his daughter’s wedding day
EDGEWOOD — A homeowner near Pittsburgh blew up his house on his daughter’s wedding day, police said shortly after his body was found in the rubble late Saturday.
The man had been seen standing in front of his house in Edgewood shortly before it exploded and caught fire, authorities said, but for several hours he couldn’t be accounted for. His death has been ruled a suicide.
Officials are still investigating the explosion’s cause, but “it looks like he disconnected the gas line in the basement of the house,” Police Chief Robert Payne said.
Texas
2 injured in shooting at youth football game
FORT WORTH — Police in Texas say two people were injured when gunfire erupted at a youth football game.
Authorities say a woman was struck in the leg and a girl was grazed in the back when shots rang out during the game among elementary school-aged children Saturday afternoon in Fort Worth.
Both were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Fort Worth police say the incident started as a dispute between parents at the game.
The Associated Press