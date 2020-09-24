Around the nation

Texas
2 dead after ultralight aircraft crashes on Texas interstate
HARKER HEIGHTS — Two men died after their ultralight aircraft crashed on an interstate in front of a hospital in Central Texas on Thursday, authorities said.
Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Bryan Washko said a 911 call came in about 11 a.m. that a plane had gone down on Interstate 14 in Harker Heights, located about 60 miles north of Austin.
Washko said the two men aboard the Quicksilver MX II Sprint aircraft were taken to Seton Medical Center Harker Heights, where they were pronounced dead. He was not releasing their names pending notification of family.
California
‘Grateful’: Gigi Hadid welcomes baby girl with Zayn Malik
LOS ANGELES — Model Gigi Hadid and her musician boyfriend Zayn Malik took to social media to celebrate the arrival of an infant girl, with dad saying he’s “grateful” and “thankful.”
“To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine,” Malik wrote on Twitter.
He shared a black and white image featuring Malik and their daughter holding hands. Hadid also shared a similar photo on Instagram, with the caption: “Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changing our world. So in love.” Neither parent revealed the baby’s name.
New York
Small hamlet named Swastika keeps name, despite complaint
SWASTIKA — The rural upstate New York hamlet of Swastika is keeping its name, despite a complaint that it symbolizes the hate and intolerance of the Nazi regime.
The unincorporated crossroads in the Adirondack Mountain town of Black Brook, about 35 miles south of the U.S.-Canada border, has been known as Swastika for more than a century.
But town council members considered a name change after a visitor from New York City said it was offensive, especially to the memory of World War II veterans. Michael Alcamo said he was bicycling through the area this summer when he came upon Swastika.
3 accused of creating ‘man cave’ under Grand Central station
NEW YORK — Three railroad workers have been suspended for turning a storage room under New York’s Grand Central Terminal into an unauthorized “man cave” with a television, a refrigerator, a microwave and a futon couch, officials said Thursday.
A Metropolitan Transportation Authority investigation found that managers at Metro-North Railroad were unaware of the hideaway beneath Track 114.
“Many a New Yorker has fantasized about kicking back with a cold beer in a prime piece of Manhattan real estate — especially one this close to good transportation,” MTA Inspector General Carolyn Pokorny said in a news release. “But few would have the chutzpah to commandeer a secret room beneath Grand Central Terminal.”
Massachusetts
Too much candy: Man dies from eating bags of black licorice
A Massachusetts construction worker’s love of black licorice wound up costing him his life. Eating a bag and a half every day for a few weeks threw his nutrients out of whack and caused the 54-year-old man’s heart to stop, doctors reported Wednesday.
“Even a small amount of licorice you eat can increase your blood pressure a little bit,” said Dr. Neel Butala, a cardiologist at Massachusetts General Hospital who described the case in the New England Journal of Medicine.
The problem is glycyrrhizic acid, found in black licorice and in many other foods and dietary supplements containing licorice root extract. It can cause dangerously low potassium and imbalances in other minerals called electrolytes.
Eating as little as 2 ounces of black licorice a day for two weeks could cause a heart rhythm problem, especially for folks over 40, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warns.
