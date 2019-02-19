ILLINOIS
Police dismiss tip on Smollett, 2 others
CHICAGO — Chicago police investigated but dismissed a tip that on the night “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett reported being attacked by two masked men he was in an elevator of his apartment building with two brothers later arrested and released from custody in the probe, a department spokesman said Tuesday.
Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said a person in the building reported seeing the three together the night in question last month. However, he said video evidence allowed investigators to determine the report wasn’t credible.
Guglielmi said the two brothers met with prosecutors and police Tuesday. There was no information about what they discussed.
Smollett said two masked men hurled racial and homophobic slurs at him, beat him and looped a rope around his neck. But last week, police said the “investigation had shifted” following interviews with the brothers.
ALABAMA
Honors rescinded over pro-KKK editorial
MONTGOMERY — A small-town newspaper has called for a resurgence of the Ku Klux Klan, prompting two universities to withdraw the awards it had given its editor.
Auburn University and the University of Southern Mississippi decided Tuesday to rescind honors for Goodloe Sutton, editor and publisher of The Democrat-Reporter of Linden, Alabama.
An editorial published last week began: “Time for the Ku Klux Klan to night ride again.” The editorial says Democrats and “Democrats in the Republican Party” are plotting to raise taxes in Alabama, so the Klan should raid “gated communities” where they live.
FLORIDA
New lander reports on Mars weather
CAPE CANAVERAL — And now for the weather on Mars: NASA’s newest lander is offering daily reports on the red planet’s frigid winter.
NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory is posting the highs and lows online, along with wind speed and atmospheric pressure from the InSight lander.
On Sunday, InSight recorded a high of 2 degrees Fahrenheit and a low of minus 138 degrees. Compare that with Sunday’s coldest U.S. temperature: minus 27 degrees in Taylor Park, Colorado.
Scientists need to know the Mars weather to determine if InSight’s seismometer is registering real mars-quakes or simply wind or pressure changes.
DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA
Judge orders hearing on Stone’s crosshairs
WASHINGTON — A federal judge on Tuesday ordered Roger Stone to appear in court to consider whether to revoke his bail after the longtime Donald Trump confidant posted a photo on Instagram of the judge with what appeared to be crosshairs of a gun.
U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson said Stone must show for a hearing Thursday and prove why she shouldn’t modify or revoke his bail or implement a full gag order in his case.
On Monday, Stone posted a photo of Jackson with what appeared to be crosshairs near her head. Stone and his attorneys later filed a notice with the court saying the “photograph and comment today was improper and should not have been posted.”
