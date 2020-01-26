Around the Nation

Maryland
Man dies when officers respond to call for help
OWINGS MILLS — A Maryland man has died after an encounter with police officers that involved a stun gun, police told multiple media outlets.
Four Baltimore County officers were placed on paid leave Wednesday in connection with the death of Gamel Antonio Brown of Owings Mills.
Brown, 30, was pronounced dead at a local hospital where he had gone into cardiac arrest after officers used a Taser while responding to a call Tuesday, police said previously.
Officer Jennifer Peach, a police department spokeswoman, said the department was not yet releasing any more information about Brown’s death, including who called 911 and whether a Taser was used against Brown. His race was not disclosed.
Louisiana
3 missing after barges crash into each other
LULING — Three people are missing after two barge towing vessels collided Sunday on the Mississippi River in an accident that also may have released toxic vapor into the air, the Coast Guard said.
The Coast Guard said in a news release that the two vessels collided Sunday morning near Luling, Louisiana.
The towing vessel, RC Creppel, sank, and three people aboard are missing. A fourth person was rescued by a private boater.
The RC Creppel was pushing two barges carrying sulfuric acid and the barges broke away during the accident.
Connecticut
Reverend vows to aid family of killed man
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The Rev. Al Sharpton vowed Sunday to fight for answers for the family of a 19-year-old Connecticut man killed by a state trooper earlier this month.
“You don’t have a right to take away his life, and if you do, we have an obligation to stand up and question what happened,” the 65-year-old civil rights activist said at a memorial service Sunday for Mubarak Soulemane at the First Calvary Baptist Church in New Haven, Connecticut.
Dozens of Soulemane’s relatives and friends attended. His uncle, Tahir Muhammad, said Sunday that police “never took the time investigate that he was a son, brother, uncle ... a human being.”
Texas
Mayor, others help residents after blast
HOUSTON — Houston’s mayor and others say they will work to provide assistance to residents whose homes were damaged after a massive explosion at a warehouse that killed two workers and injured 20 others.
Mayor Sylvester Turner on Saturday walked through the impacted neighborhoods in northwest Houston and spoke with residents who were cleaning up after Friday’s explosion. Cleanup and repair efforts continued Sunday.
“These people’s lives have been devastated by the Houston explosion. We are not going to forget about them,” Turner said.
The explosion happened about 4:30 a.m. Friday inside a building at Watson Grinding and Manufacturing, which makes valves and provides thermal-spray coatings for equipment in various industries, authorities said.
