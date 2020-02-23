Around the Nation

California
Man drives Jeep off 6-story roof of garage
SANTA MONICA — A man drove his Jeep off the sixth floor of a Los Angeles-area parking garage early Sunday and was taken to a hospital in critical condition, authorities said.
When officers arrived shortly after midnight, they found the destroyed vehicle up against a McDonald’s restaurant across the street from the garage in Santa Monica, police said.
They said the 20-year-old driver, who was not immediately identified, was conscious and speaking with officers when they arrived.
Firefighters extricated him from the wreckage and took him to a local trauma center, where he was listed in critical condition, the Santa Monica Fire Department said. Two passengers inside the Jeep were able to jump out before it went off the roof, the Los Angeles Times reported.
Skeptic of world being round dies in rocket crash
BARSTOW — A California man who said he wanted to fly to the edge of outer space to see if the world is round has died after his home-built rocket blasted off into the desert sky and plunged back to earth.
“Mad” Mike Hughes was killed on Saturday afternoon after his rocket crashed on private property near Barstow, California.
Waldo Stakes, a colleague who was at the rocket launch, said Hughes, 64, was killed.
The Science Channel said on Twitter it had been chronicling Hughes’ journey and that “thoughts & prayers go out to his family & friends during this difficult time.”
Hughes also was a limousine driver, who held the Guinness world record for “longest limousine ramp jump,” for jumping 103 feet in a Lincoln Town Car stretch limousine, at a speedway in 2002.
New York
B. Smith, model turned lifestyle guru, dead at 70
NEW YORK — Barbara “B.” Smith, one of the nation’s top black models who went on to open restaurants, launch a successful home products line and write cookbooks, has died at her Long Island home at age 70 after battling early onset Alzheimer’s disease.
Smith’s family announced on social media that she died Saturday evening.
“Heaven is shining even brighter now that it is graced with B.’s dazzling and unforgettable smile,” Smith’s husband Dan Gasby said on Facebook.
Smith’s eponymous Manhattan restaurant opened in 1986 and attracted a following among affluent black New Yorkers, The New York Times recalled. Essence magazine described it as the place “where the who’s who of black Manhattan meet, greet and eat regularly.”
Smith wrote three cookbooks, founded three successful restaurants and launched a nationally syndicated television show and a magazine. Her successful home products line was the first from a black woman to be sold at a nationwide retailer when it debuted in 2001 at Bed Bath & Beyond.
Florida
Injured manatee, calf rescued in waters
FORT LAUDERDALE — A female manatee named Marlin and its calf were rescued after wildlife specialists found them injured in Florida waters.
The South Florida Sun Sentinel reports the pair is being treated for wounds and infections at the Miami Seaquarium.
The mother was found Saturday with boat strike wounds. The female calf has a wound on her underside. On Tuesday, rescuers initially spotted the mother swimming sideways, which indicates lung damage. On Wednesday, the manatees swam away and disappeared under a low bridge in Fort Lauderdale.
After Saturday’s rescue by experts from SeaWorld in Orlando and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, both were started on antibiotics. Marlin will be scheduled for a procedure where veterinarians will drain liquid or air from its chest.
