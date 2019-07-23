New york
Trump sues House panel, NY to protect state tax returns
NEW YORK — President Trump on Tuesday sued the House Ways and Means Committee and New York state officials to prevent his state tax returns from being turned over to the congressional committee.
The lawsuit seeks an injunction to block the application of a new New York state law that could allow the Democratic-controlled House and Ways Means Committee to obtain the returns.
The lawsuit, filed in Washington, comes amid a furious White House attempt to prevent the president’s tax returns to wind up in Democratic hands.
California
Ramsay denounces chefs who snub Michelin guide honors
BEVERLY HILLS — Gordon Ramsay has harsh words for chefs who reject Michelin stars.
The famously profane Ramsay used an expletive to describe giving back a star rating. He said the guide’s mark of distinction belongs to a restaurant, not a chef.
Ramsay said he prizes the three Michelin stars, the top ranking, long held by his self-named London restaurant.
Nest cam eagle flies for first time
BIG BEAR LAKE — A young bald eagle that the public watched hatch online in a Southern California mountain nest has finally made its first flight.
San Bernardino National Forest spokesman Zach Behrens says the juvenile male let out a call at 6:19 a.m. Tuesday and flew off screen.
Bald eagles typically make an inaugural flight between 10 and 12 weeks of age, but this one waited until he was 14 weeks old.
Forest Service biologist robin Eliason says the bird will stay close to his parents over a few months to learn hunting skills and then will likely leave the area.
North dakota
Truck causes 100-year-old bridge to collapse
NORTHWOOD — Sheriff’s officials say an overweight semitrailer loaded with dried beans caused a more-than-century-old bridge to collapse in North Dakota.
Grand Forks County sheriff’s officials say the bridge over the Goose River near Northwood collapsed Monday afternoon. Photos show the wooden and iron span buckling under the weight of the vehicle. The bridge is partly submerged in the water.
The driver, who was not injured, faces an $11,400 overload fine. Officials say it will cost up to $1 million to replace the bridge.
The Associated Press