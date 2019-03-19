DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA
Trump pick for FAA faces scrutiny
WASHINGTON — President Trump is announcing the nomination of a permanent administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration as the agency faces new scrutiny over its oversight of industry in the wake of a pair of deadly crashes involving a new Boeing aircraft.
The White House announced Trump has selected former Delta Air Lines pilot and executive Steve Dickson for the post, which has been filled in an acting capacity for 14 months by Daniel Elwell. Dickson must be confirmed by the Senate.
The FAA is under pressure over its approval of the Boeing 737 Max jets after French aviation investigators concluded there were "clear similarities" in the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines Max 8 last week and a Lion Air jet in October.
ARKANSAS
Duo nabbed trying to steal Capone statue
HOT SPRINGS — It was a caper Scarface might have sanctioned ... until they dropped him and got collared.
Authorities say two Missouri men snatched a statue of Al Capone from its seat outside the Ohio Club in Hot Springs, Arkansas, early Saturday morning.
Club owner Mike Pettey told the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record that the men dropped it and he was able to chase them down and take back the statue. He says the statue suffered a broken fedora brim, arm and leg amounting to about $3,500 worth of damage.
The two Missouri men, Mason Potter Jr. and Andrew Vaughn, were charged with public intoxication and criminal mischief.
IOWA
Nat'l puppy-laundering ring shut down
DES MOINES — The Iowa Attorney General's Office is suing to shut down what it describes as a national puppy-laundering ring that sells dogs from illegal breeding operations at inflated prices while pretending the animals are rescues.
The lawsuit filed Monday seeks an injunction to dissolve breeder J.A.K.'s Puppies, and nonprofits Hobo K9 Rescue and Rescue Pets Iowa Corp, Attorney General Tom Miller's Office said in a news release . The lawsuit also alleges four ringleaders — Jolyn Noethe, Kimberly Dolphin, Megan Peterson, and Russell Kirk — violated Iowa's consumer fraud act.
The operations sold almost 1,300 animals in California, Illinois, Florida and New Jersey for more than $700,000 from 2016 to 2018, the lawsuit said. None of the puppies — including Pomeranians, Shar-Peis, Alaskan Malamutes, Poodle-Yorkies — were re-homed in Iowa.
"No matter where they live, consumers should not be misled about the source of the pets they buy," Miller said. "Puppy laundering obscures the identity of breeders who may have animal welfare violations or other problems."
The state is seeking $40,000 in fines per violation, plus reimbursement to defrauded customers.
Kirk, who is the president of Rescue Pets, declined to comment to the Des Moines Register. Noethe, Dolphin, Peterson are all officers with Hobo K9 and J.A.K.'s. The newspaper was unable to reach them for comment.
J.A.K.'s acquired the animals from puppy mills then sold them to Hobo K9, which sold them for profit, the lawsuit said. Animal welfare groups say puppy mills are cruel; they breed the animals constantly and force them to live in cramped, often dirty conditions.
Miller's office began investigating the groups in June 2018, prompting the alleged ringleaders to create a "brand-new sham charity" called Rescue Pets Iowa Corp. in December last year, the lawsuit said.
The nonprofit's fees are "extravagant" and the animals being sold were all puppies, a vast departure from legitimate rescues that typically charge minimal fees and primarily offer older animals, the state said.
NEW YORK
O'Reilly book on Trump due in fall
NEW YORK — Bill O'Reilly's next book will not be about JFK or Abraham Lincoln, but a president he knows well.
Donald Trump.
Henry Holt and Company announced Tuesday that O'Reilly's "The United States of Trump: How the President Really Sees America" will come out this fall. The publisher is calling the book a non-partisan and well-rounded take on Trump. O'Reilly, the former Fox host and longtime conservative, is promising "no anonymous sources and no spin."
The Associated Press