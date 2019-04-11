WASHINGTON
Toddler survives fall from sixth floor
REDMOND — A 20-month-old boy survived a six-story fall from a suburban Seattle apartment window after the toddler landed on the roof of a parked car that cushioned the impact of the plunge, authorities said.
The toddler “landed in a way where the car absorbed enough of the impact that he was awake and crying when paramedics arrived” Wednesday afternoon, Redmond police spokesman James Perry told the KIRO television station.
The boy was listed in serious but stable condition at a hospital.
FLORIDA
SpaceX launches mega rocket, lands 3 boosters
CAPE CANAVERAL — SpaceX launched its second supersized rocket and for the first time landed all three boosters Thursday, a year after sending up a sports car on the initial test flight.
The new and improved Falcon Heavy thundered into the early evening sky with a communication satellite called Arabsat, the rocket’s first paying customer. The Falcon Heavy is the most powerful rocket in use today, with 27 engines firing at liftoff — nine per booster.
Eight minutes after liftoff, SpaceX landed two of the first-stage boosters back at Cape Canaveral, side by side, just like it did for the rocket’s debut last year. The core booster landed two minutes later on an ocean platform hundreds of miles offshore. That’s the only part of the first mission that missed.
“What an amazing day,” a SpaceX flight commentator exclaimed. “Three for three boosters today on Falcon Heavy, what an amazing accomplishment.”
Police: Rapper arrested for violent song lyrics
GAINESVILLE — A Florida rapper has been arrested on a charge of threatening a mass shooting after allegedly posting song lyrics on Facebook that vowed to “catch you at a Gator game and shoot the whole campus up.”
Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Christopher Maurice McCallum, 26, on Tuesday. His case mirrors the U.S. Supreme Court free speech appeal of Pennsylvania rapper Jamal Knox, aka Mayhem Mal, who’s accused of making terrorist threats against two police officers.
The lyrics stem from a feud between McCallum and another rapper. The rap McCallum allegedly posted on March 22 also appeared to threaten violence during a concert the next night at a Gainesville nightclub.
“Rap is a heavily stigmatized genre of music,” said Clay Calvert, a First Amendment expert on the faculty of the University of Florida’s College of Journalism and Communications. “It’s not unusual for rap to find itself in the crosshairs of prosecution.”
Calvert said the Supreme Court has ruled “true threats” are not protected speech, but hasn’t made clear whether the threat must be a real intention of the person who speaks it, whether it’s enough that a reasonable person believes it, or whether it’s both.
Under Florida statutes, it is a felony to threaten to kill or injure someone, as is writing or composing something that indicates the person will conduct a mass shooting or act of terrorism. Florida law changed after a mass shooting that killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Feb. 14, 2018.
ILLINOIS
Chicago files suit against ‘Empire’ actor
CHICAGO — Chicago filed a lawsuit against Jussie Smollett on Thursday in a bid to recoup the costs of investigating a racist, anti-gay attack that authorities say was orchestrated by the “Empire” actor as a publicity stunt.
The 12-page civil lawsuit, filed in Cook County court, is the latest volley in a legal battle that shows no signs of abating since Smollett reported that masked men beat him up on Jan. 29 in Chicago, shouting slurs and wrapping a rope around his neck.
The city’s resolve to take Smollett to civil court follows a surprising decision by prosecutors in March to drop all criminal charges accusing him of staging the incident, saying they believed they could prove the charges but that it wasn’t worth the time and expense.
NEW YORK
Trump’s sister retires as appellate judge
NEW YORK — President Trump’s sister has retired as a federal appellate judge in Philadelphia, ending a civil misconduct inquiry launched after a report that she participated in Trump family schemes to dodge taxes.
The retirement of Maryanne Trump Barry was revealed in an April 1 order signed by a top court official in New York, where the misconduct case was assigned to prevent conflicts of interest for judges who knew Barry.
A judicial panel began the review in response to four citizen complaints filed in October after The New York Times published a story alleging the president and his siblings evaded inheritance taxes.
The April 1 order said Barry’s voluntary Feb. 11 retirement ends the review stemming from claims based on the news article alleging that Barry may have committed misconduct relating to tax and financial transactions that occurred mostly in the 1980s and 1990s.