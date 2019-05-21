DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA
New archbishop is installed
WASHINGTON — The Rev. Wilton D. Gregory has been installed as the seventh archbishop of Washington following a pair of high-profile sexual abuse cases that ensnared his two predecessors.
The 71-year-old Gregory was installed Tuesday in a lavish ceremony. He was previously the archbishop of Atlanta and becomes the first African American to lead the Washington archdiocese.
Gregory replaces Cardinal Donald Wuerl, who resigned in October amid allegations that he covered up multiple abuse scandals while serving as a bishop in Pittsburgh.
Wuerl had replaced Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, who was defrocked by the pope after a Vatican-backed investigation concluded he sexually abused children and adults over his long career. It was the first time a cardinal had been dismissed from the priesthood for abuse.
NEW YORK
Immigrants rally for drivers licenses
ALBANY — Immigrants from around New York state have rallied at the state Capitol to call on legislators to authorize driver’s licenses for residents who entered the country illegally.
Tuesday’s event featured remarks from top lawmakers including Democratic Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, of the Bronx, who said his chamber would pass the legislation.
The measure remains deeply unpopular with some Republican lawmakers and no vote has been scheduled in either the Assembly or the Senate, both controlled by Democrats, with less than five weeks left in the legislative session.
Supporters argue that licenses would help immigrants with everyday transportation, a particular challenge for those who work upstate agricultural jobs.
‘Stranger Things’ brings in old New Coke
NEW YORK — Coca-Cola drinkers will get a chance to relive one of the company’s darker chapters as New Coke makes a comeback under a partnership with the Netflix drama “Stranger Things,” the companies announced Tuesday.
Season 3 of the show will take place in the summer of 1985, when Coca-Cola changed its formula for Coke. New Coke was considered one of the biggest marketing blunders of all time and the new version was dropped after 79 days, though sales of the original Coca-Cola rebounded.
Workers had to retrieve the New Coke recipe from the safe for the “Stranger Things” partnership and they also had to recreate the logo and the slightly different Coke red for the cans from more than 30 years ago.
ILLINOIS
Zoo announces baby black rhino
CHICAGO — Chicago’s Lincoln Park Zoo says an eastern black rhinoceros named Kapuki has given birth to a calf.
The zoo says Kapuki was pregnant for 15 months before the calf was born Sunday night. Zoo staff members monitored her labor and are watching the rhino and her calf remotely using cameras to give them privacy but are nearby.
The zoo hasn’t named the calf or announced its sex, but officials say details will be announced once available. The animals won’t be visible to the public until further notice, but people can follow along on the zoo’s social media accounts and at #RhinoWatch on twitter.
Zoo officials say the calf stood up at just 53 minutes of age.
WASHINGTON
Human composting given OK starting ’20
SEATTLE — Ashes to ashes, guts to dirt.
Gov. Jay Inslee signed legislation Tuesday making Washington the first state to approve composting as an alternative to burying or cremating human remains.
It allows licensed facilities to offer “natural organic reduction,” which turns a body, mixed with substances such as wood chips and straw, into about two wheelbarrows’ worth of soil in a span of several weeks.
Loved ones are allowed to keep the soil to spread the same way they might spread the ashes of someone who has been cremated.
Supporters say it’s more environmentally friendly than embalming or cremation, and it makes sense in cities where land for burials is scarce.
The law takes effect in May 2020.
