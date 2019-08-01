CALIFORNIA
Military confirms death of pilot in crash
LOS ANGELES — The pilot of a U.S. Navy jet fighter that crashed in Death Valley National Park was killed, the military said Thursday.
The identity of the pilot will be withheld until 24 hours after notification of next-of-kin in accordance with Defense Department policy, the Navy said in a statement.
The F/A-18E Super Hornet was assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron VFA-151 based at Naval Air Station Lemoore in California’s Central Valley. The unit goes by the nickname “Vigilantes.”
The jet went down Wednesday during low-level flying in what was described as routine training.
GEORGIA
Monuments to receive context about racism
ATLANTA — Atlanta will soon add some vivid lessons about the South’s racist history on markers placed next to four historic monuments amid the ongoing national debate over Confederate statues.
The first of the panels could be installed as early as Friday, officials said.
In Atlanta’s Piedmont Park, the 1911 Peace Monument commemorating post-Civil War reconciliation will get context noting that its inscription promotes a narrative centered on white veterans, while ignoring African Americans.
Georgia law bars the removal of such monuments. Other states with laws protecting Confederate monuments include Alabama, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.
KENTUCKY
Pipeline blast leaves one dead, five injured
JUNCTION CITY — A regional gas pipeline ruptured early Thursday in Kentucky, causing a massive explosion that killed one person, hospitalized five others, destroyed railroad tracks and forced the evacuation of a nearby mobile home park, authorities said.
Some homes were consumed by the blaze , Lincoln County Emergency Management Director Don Gilliam said.
Kentucky State Police spokesman Robert Purdy said at least five homes were destroyed, and structures within 500 yards had damage. The 30-inch-wide pipeline moves natural gas under such high pressure that the flames reached about 300 feet in the air and could be seen throughout the county, he said.
NEW HAMPSHIRE
Driver was impaired before crash killing 7
CONCORD — The driver involved in a crash that killed seven motorcyclists in New Hampshire was under the influence of drugs and reached for a beverage just before the collision, according to a federal inspection report obtained Thursday.
The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration said that a toxicology report showed Volodymyr Zhukovskyy was positive for an unspecified drug that made him incapable of driving safely when his pickup truck crossed the center yellow line and crashed into motorcyclists.
Zhukovskyy also said that he reached for a drink on the passenger side of the truck just before the crash, according to the report. That violation was labeled as “inattentive driving.”
The findings were part of an inspection that also found that Zhukovskyy’s vehicle had defective lighting and was missing some wheel fasteners.