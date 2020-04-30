Around the Nation

Wisconsin
Reward offered after animals poisoned
CRANDON — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of someone who is poisoning pets and wildlife in northern Wisconsin.
Four dogs have died in the past month in Forest County. Testing on two of the pets, a 4-year-old yellow Labrador retriever that died April 24 and a 3-year-old German shepherd that died April 1, confirmed that they died from poisoning. Tests are pending after two more dogs died last weekend.
Officials believe the deaths are related to the ongoing poisonings in three counties that have been investigated for about a year, WLUK-TV reported. So far, seven pet dogs have died.
South Carolina
Woman drives car with child on hood
ROCK HILL — A woman who allegedly recorded a video of herself driving a car while her 5-year-old child was sitting on the hood of the vehicle was arrested in South Carolina.
Thrista Miquisha Johnson turned herself in Tuesday after Rock Hill police learned about the video and issued a warrant for her arrest, news outlets reported. Lt. Michael Chavis told the Rock Hill Herald the video was taken near an apartment building in the city just two day earlier.
Chavis said police don’t know how fast the car was moving in the video, but noted the child was not injured.
Police said they notified the state’s social services department about the child’s custody after determining Johnson, 26, was the mother. The child’s custody status has yet to be released, the Rock Hill Herald reported.
Johnson was charged with child neglect. It is not clear if she had a lawyer who could comment on her behalf.
New York
Bolton book again delayed to June 23
NEW YORK — John Bolton’s book has again been delayed, according to listings on Amazon.com and Barnes & Noble, both of which say “What Happened In the Room” has been pushed back from May 12 to June 23. The new date also appears on publisher Simon & Schuster’s website.
Bolton’s book about his time as national security adviser was originally scheduled to come out in March, but was postponed to May, pending a government security review. Meanwhile, “The Room Where It Happened” has apparently grown longer. It was originally listed as 528 pages, but is now 576 pages, according to the retailer and publisher web sites.
A Simon & Schuster spokeswoman declined comment Wednesday.
Kentucky
Police: 4 Amish kids die, 1 missing
OWINGSVILLE — Authorities in Kentucky said four children died and one is missing after a buggy carrying an Amish family was swept away in the current while trying to cross a low-water bridge.
Six people were in the horse and buggy that overturned on Wednesday in Bath County, Kentucky, State Police said in a statement. The adult in the buggy was able to make it to the bank of the stream and call for help, police said.
The four siblings were found and pronounced dead by a coroner’s office Wednesday. Kentucky State Police Trooper Scott Ferrell said authorities from various agencies were continuing to search Thursday for the last missing child.
