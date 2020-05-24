Around the Nation

North Carolina
Sheriff: Deputy shot armed man who disrupted church service
WAXHAW — A sheriff’s deputy shot and wounded a man who was armed with a knife when deputies responded to a complaint that he had disrupted an outdoor church service in North Carolina on Sunday, authorities said.
Investigators were trying to determine why the man, whose injuries didn’t appear life-threatening, interrupted the service outside Oak Grove Baptist Church in Waxhaw, North Carolina, said Deputy Tony Underwood, a spokesman for the Union County Sheriff’s Office.
Underwood said the man lives across the road from the church and, from a driveway about 200 yards from the outdoor service, had been shouting obscenities at congregation members on Sunday and on previous occasions. Investigators suspect the man was upset about the noise from the outdoor service, according to Underwood.
“We don’t know exactly what the gentleman was upset about,” he said. “We think it’s the noise, but we’re not exactly sure.”
Florida
Minivan crashes into liquor store
DADE CITY — A minivan crashed into a Publix liquor store in Florida, injuring an employee and a customer and leaving many broken bottles.
The Tampa Bay Times reported an elderly woman left the parking area and jumped a curb and kept going for another 24 feet before striking the entrance of the store in Dade City.
Photos taken by the Dade City Police Department showed the minivan completely inside the store, shattered glass and broken liquor bottles on the floor and around the vehicle.
Police say a man working in the main aisle was struck by the minivan, and a female customer was possibly injured by broken glass and debris. They were both taken to the hospital along with the driver, but none of the injuries appear to be life threatening.
Utah
Police arrest man suspected of killing date
LAYTON — A Utah man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of murder after police say he told authorities he killed a 25-year-old woman he had met on the popular dating app Tinder.
Ethan Hunsaker, 24, called 911 early Sunday to report he’d killed someone inside a home in Layton, the Layton Police Department said in a prepared statement. When officers responded to the home, they found a woman lying on the floor with multiple stab wounds to her torso. Emergency workers tried to resuscitate her, but she died of her injuries at the scene. The woman’s name was not immediately released.
The police department said the man who called 911 reported that he had met the woman on the dating application Tinder late Saturday night. Officials said the motive is still under investigation, but the attack appears to have been unprovoked.
Police arrested Hunsaker on suspicion of first degree murder. He was being held in the Davis County Jail. It wasn’t immediately clear if Hunsaker has obtained an attorney and he could not be reached for comment.
Texas
Former US Rep. Allen West recovering after crash
WACO — Former U.S. Rep. Allen West of Florida was recovering Sunday after suffering a concussion, several fractured bones and cuts in a motorcycle crash in Texas, according to a post on his Facebook page.
The post said West was driving back from a rally in Austin focused on reopening the state amid the coronavirus pandemic when the accident occurred Saturday.
A post on his page later on Sunday said West, who was in stable condition, was expected to be released Monday and then plans to take a week off to recuperate.
West is running for chair of the Republican Party of Texas.
