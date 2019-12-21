Around the Nation

Washington
2-day Seattle deluge raises mudslide risk
SEATTLE — Record rainfall hit Seattle as a major storm began to lift across western Washington on the first day of winter, though the region is still at risk for flooding, mudslides and avalanches.
Friday became the wettest day in Seattle in the past 10 years, and the most rain recorded for Dec. 20 since record-keeping at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport began in 1945.
The National Weather Service said the airport recorded 3.25 inches of rain Friday, making it also the fifth rainiest day in city history.
Seattle also broke a daily rainfall record on Thursday with 2.91 inches of precipitation, making it the 11th wettest day recorded at the airport.
Indiana
New charges possible in child abandonment
LAFAYETTE — Prosecutors are looking to file four additional charges against a couple accused of abandoning their adopted daughter.
Michael and Kristine Barnett, who were charged in September with two counts of neglect of a dependent, now possibly face six to 20 years in prison if convicted, according to the Journal and Carrier.
If the prosecutors’ proposed new charges are allowed, the felony will move to a Class B felony.
The now-divorced couple adopted 6-year-old Natalia, who has a severe form of dwarfism, in 2010. Three years later, they claimed she was actually an adult con artist trying to kill them.
Alaska
Cyberattack grounds dozen RavnAir flights
ANCHORAGE — RavnAir canceled at least a dozen flights in Alaska on Saturday — at the peak of holiday travel — following what the company described as “a malicious cyberattack” on its computer network.
The cancellations affected around 260 passengers, company spokeswoman Debbie Reinwand told the Anchorage Daily News.
The regional carrier canceled all flights involving its Dash 8 aircraft until noon “because the cyberattack forced us to disconnect our Dash 8 maintenance system and its backup,” the company said.
Oklahoma
Tulsa presses to find 1921 massacre victims
TULSA — Officials say a privately owned cemetery is blocking efforts to find the remains of black Tulsa residents killed nearly 100 years ago in a race riot.
But an attorney for the cemetery said his client submitted a proposal in November that would allow the city to search under certain conditions.
Mayor G.T. Bynum has insisted that the city would do everything it could to find possible mass graves with victims of one of the worst race-related massacres in U.S. history. The 1921 violence left as many as 300 dead on Tulsa’s Black Wall Street.
Bynum said the city has been unable to investigate whether Rolling Oaks Cemetery in south Tulsa contains unmarked graves, the Tulsa World reported.
Maryland
Salvation Army kettle yields Tiffany bracelet
ANNAPOLIS — Salvation Army leaders in Maryland say a donor recently dropped thousands of dollars worth of jewelry in a red kettle.
Capt. Ryan Vincent is commander of the Salvation Army in Annapolis. He tells the Capital Gazette everyone was shocked to find out the ring and two bracelets were real.
One of the bracelets, a yellow-gold piece by Tiffany & Co., has been sold for $1,500. A gemologist will soon examine the ring and second bracelet that features diamonds and rubies to determine their value.
Guam
Judge refuses to block ban on cockfighting
HAGATNA — A judge in this U.S. territory has ruled against a local businessman’s attempt to continue cockfighting despite a new American law banning it.
U.S. District Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Joaquin Manibusan Jr. denied Sefrey Linsangan’s motion for a preliminary injunction against the new prohibition.
Linsangan, described in court papers as a business owner involved in “gamefowl raising and competition” for 40 years, argued the ban was unconstitutional.
“It is not only part of his culture, custom and tradition but also a hobby, pastime, exercise and sport,” the lawsuit said.
Wire reports