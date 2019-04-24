NEW MEXICO
‘Children of a Lesser God’ writer dies at 79
Mark Medoff, a provocative playwright whose “Children of a Lesser God” won Tony and Olivier awards and whose screen adaptation of his play earned an Oscar nomination, has died in Las Cruces, New Mexico. He was 79.
Medoff died Tuesday in a hospice surrounded by family, according to his daughter, Jessica Bunchman. He reportedly had been battling cancer.
Medoff wrote 30 plays and wrote, produced or directed 19 movies. He found his greatest success with “Children of a Lesser God,” the tale of a troubled love affair between a speech teacher and a deaf woman who struggle to overcome the communications gap between their two cultures.
ILLINOIS
No-show R. Kelly ruled to be in default by judge
CHICAGO — A Cook County judge has entered a default judgment for a woman who sued R. Kelly in February, accusing the singer of sexually abusing her when she was a minor 20 years ago.
The Chicago Sun-Times reported Wednesday that the court will enter an amount Kelly should pay next month. It ruled Kelly in default Tuesday after he never responded to summonses.
Separately, Kelly is charged criminally with sexually abusing three girls and a woman. He denies the allegations.
CALIFORNIA
Actor Madsen charged with two counts of DUI
MALIBU — Prosecutors have charged Michael Madsen with two misdemeanor counts of drunken driving after the actor drove his SUV into a pole March 24.
The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office said Wednesday that the 61-year-old Madsen has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol within 10 years of another DUI offense and driving with .08% blood alcohol content within 10 years of another DUI.
Madsen has not entered a plea. No one was injured in the incident. Madsen is best known for appearing in the Quentin Tarantino movies “Reservoir Dogs” and “Kill Bill.”
NEW YORK
Prosecutor: Suspect had Vatican on his itinerary
NEW YORK — Prosecutors say a college philosophy teacher accused of taking gas cans and lighters into Manhattan’s St. Patrick’s Cathedral last week had also booked a hotel near the Vatican, but the attorney for the man says it was all part of a psychotic episode.
Details about Marc Lamparello’s case emerged during a brief court appearance Wednesday conducted via video hookup from his hospital bed. A judge ordered Lamparello to undergo a psychological evaluation before his next court date in May on attempted arson and reckless endangerment charges.
Lamparello’s attorney Christopher DiLorenzo told The Associated Press “it is clear that Mr. Lamparello suffered from a psychotic episode, and the events leading up to and including the event at St. Patrick’s Cathedral support this conclusion.”
Assistant District Attorney David Stuart said during the hearing that the 37-year-old Lamparello was “planning to burn down St. Patrick’s Cathedral” and that he spent “considerable time planning and surveilling” the church.
Police previously said Lamparello had booked a flight to Rome for the day after his arrest. Stuart said Wednesday that Lamparello had booked a hotel just 20 minutes from the Vatican.
CONNECTICUT
Golfer, 70, recalls little about bobcat attack
NEW LONDON — A Connecticut man attacked by a rabid bobcat while golfing doesn’t remember much about the incident but says he can still see “this miserable animal coming at me.”
Mike Popkowski, of New London, told The Day he was on the seventh hole of the Mohegan Sun Golf Club in Sprague on April 18 when one of the others in his foursome yelled to him to watch out.
He said he remembers a guttural growl and a faint skunk-like smell. Popkowski, 70, later learned the bobcat jumped on his back, bit his left arm and shoulder while clawing his head.
He was treated at a hospital for puncture wounds, a nearly severed earlobe and lacerations on his scalp, which required 10 staples. He’s also undergoing a series of rabies shots.
