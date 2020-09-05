Around the Nation

Tennessee
North America’s oldest African elephant dies
MEMPHIS — The oldest African elephant in North America has died at the age of 56, officials at a Tennessee zoo said.
Tyranza, who was the longtime matriarch of the elephant herd at the Memphis Zoo, was put on hospice care and was eventually euthanized Friday after her health dramatically declined. At 56, Tyranza also set the record for longest-lived African elephant in North America, the zoo said.
“Many generations of zoo fans and even some employees haven’t known a Memphis Zoo without Tyranza. She was the toughest marshmallow you could ever meet. I will miss her calm, steady presence,” said Matt Thompson, the zoo’s chief zoological officer.
Louisiana
Girl, 4, killed by bullet from passing vehicle
BATON ROUGE — A 4-year-old girl was fatally shot while riding in a vehicle late Friday in a shooting that was condemned by the city’s mayor.
Ivorie Combs was identified early Saturday as the child who was killed, Baton Rouge police Sgt. L’Jean McKneely Jr. said in a news release. Detectives believe a passing vehicle opened fire on the vehicle Combs was riding in, and the child was struck. Combs was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the vehicle crashed during the shooting and was taken to a hospital with injuries, McKneely said. A photo from WAFB-TV appeared to show a car overturned at the scene.
Vermont
Paddlewheels found from steamer of yore
COLCHESTER — The two paddlewheels from the second commercial steamboat that sailed Lake Champlain more than two centuries ago have been found on the bottom of the lake, officials said.
The paddlewheels from the steamboat Phoenix were discovered last weekend off Colchester Shoal in separate dives by Gary Lefebvre of Colchester using a remotely operated vehicle.
Ohio
First responders pay respects to slain cop
CLEVELAND — Two firetruck ladders stretched a large American flag over a hearse that threaded the Cleveland streets Saturday as it carried the body of a police detective killed in the line of duty to a funeral home.
Other first responders stood at attention as the procession for detective James Skernivitz, 53, passed, WKYC-TV reported.
Three people are being questioned after Skernivitz and a man described as a police informant were fatally shot in the officer’s unmarked car during a drug operation Thursday night on the city’s west side.
New York
El Chapo’s lawyers appeal conviction
NEW YORK — The notorious Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman wants his U.S. conspiracy conviction thrown out.
An appeal filed Friday argues that a judge made rulings allowing a jury to hear faulty evidence at his trial. It also cites reports that before reaching a guilty verdict, some jurors sought out news accounts about sex abuse allegations against him that were barred from the trial.
Prosecutors would not comment Saturday.
Pennsylavania
Mother, 3 kids dead after Philadelphia fire
PHILADELPHIA — A woman and her three children were found dead after a house fire in Philadelphia, authorities said.
Crews were called to the blaze at the row home in the Kensington neighborhood shortly before 8 a.m. Saturday and found heavy flames and smoke coming from the first and second floors of the row home, Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel said.
Sixty firefighters, medics and support workers responded to what he called an “aggressive interior attack” as crews pushed hoses into the building, he said.
A 35-year-old woman was found downstairs, and her three children — 9-year-old and 17-year-old males and an 11-year-old girl — were found upstairs, police said. All were pronounced dead at the scene by a medic unit just after 8 a.m. Saturday.
Wire reports
